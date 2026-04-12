Kusal Mendis speechless as Pakistani journalist grills him over PSL exit for IPL's Gujarat Titans - WATCH

Kusal Mendis, the wicketkeeper-batter for Peshawar Zalmi, was recently confronted with a pointed question regarding whether he feels any remorse for exiting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in favor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the previous season.

Following a match-winning display for Peshawar Zalmi against Lahore Qalandars, Mendis attended a post-match press conference where a Pakistani journalist catch him off guard. The reporter challenged him for leaving the tournament last year, citing security concerns, only to join the Gujarat Titans (GT) as a replacement for Jos Buttler during the IPL playoffs.

The journalist's specific inquiry was as follows:

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"Last year, you withdrew from PSL to play for Gujarat Titans midway due to some security concern. Now, PSL giving you respect again and they [IPL franchise] did not pick you. Will you Do you regret withdrawing from PSL [last season]?"

Journalist: "You withdrew from PSL to join Gujrat Titans but PSL gave you respect, will You disrespect again?"



Kusal Mendis did not respond to the question. pic.twitter.com/IvAeFbF1vl — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 11, 2026

Mendis appeared startled by the confrontation, scoffing before looking toward the Peshawar Zalmi media manager for intervention. The manager stepped in, stating:

“I think you need to ask questions related to Peshawar and PSL related.”

Despite the manager's request, the reporter insisted the question was relevant to the PSL, leaving Mendis in a visible state of discomfort throughout the remainder of the media session.

Kusal Mendis: IPL and PSL Statistics

The IPL Debut

The 31-year-old Mendis made his sole IPL appearance for Gujarat Titans, where he managed 20 runs off 10 deliveries. His debut was marked by a rare record as he was dismissed "hit wicket" while facing Mumbai Indians spinner Mitchell Santner during a failed run chase.

Current PSL Performance with Peshawar Zalmi

While Mendis played for Quetta Gladiators last year, contributing 143 runs across five innings with an average of 35.75, his form this year with Zalmi has been exceptional. He has accumulated 241 runs in just four innings, boasting a strike rate of 172.14 and an average of 60.25. His recent achievements include a maiden PSL century against Karachi Kings and a 74-run performance against Qalandars, securing him two consecutive "Player of the Match" honors.

Players Who Transferred Between Leagues

Mendis was not the only athlete to move from the PSL to the IPL last season. Other notable transitions included:

Corbin Bosch: Departed Zalmi to join Mumbai Indians as a substitute for Lizaad Williams.

Blessing Muzaranabi: Left Islamabad United for Kolkata Knight Riders to replace Mustafizur Rahman.

Dasun Shanaka: Exited the Qalandars squad to take Sam Curran's spot at Rajasthan Royals.

Spencer Johnson: Originally signed with Quetta Gladiators but withdrew, later joining Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Nathan Ellis.

In related news, Mustafizur Rahman and four additional Bangladeshi players are scheduled to exit the 2026 PSL mid-way to participate in an ODI series against New Zealand.