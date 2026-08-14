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Kusal Mendis' childhood coach dead at 62: Teenage player allegedly attacks him in a shocking water dispute

Learn about the tragic death of Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando, who mentored Kusal Mendis, following a dispute at a Colombo club.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
Kusal Mendis' childhood coach dead at 62: Teenage player allegedly attacks him in a shocking water dispute
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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