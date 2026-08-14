/Kusal Mendis' childhood coach dead at 62: Teenage player allegedly attacks him in a shocking water dispute

Legacy and Mentorship of Kusal Mendis

Beyond his club duties, Fernando was a revered figure in domestic cricket and a resident of Moratuwa. He previously spent years coaching at the Prince of Wales College in Moratuwa, where he shaped the early careers of numerous promising athletes. Among his most notable pupils was Sri Lanka national ODI and T20I captain Kusal Mendis, who developed his foundational skills under Fernando's guidance during his school days. In addition to his coaching contributions, Fernando also managed responsibilities as the curator for the Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club. Family, friends, and members of the sporting community gathered to lay him to rest on Thursday, August 13.