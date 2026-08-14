/Kusal Mendis' childhood coach dead at 62: Teenage player allegedly attacks him in a shocking water dispute

Sri Lankan cricket is in mourning following the tragic death of veteran coach Sumith Fernando at the age of sixty-two, which followed a violent dispute with players at a Colombo sports facility. The incident unfolded on August 8 at the Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club during a training session, sparking an active police investigation and leading to the arrest of a minor.
The Fatal Confrontation at Bloomfield Club
Preliminary police findings indicate that the confrontation began when several cricketers attempted to use a water tap and discovered there was no water available. An argument quickly escalated between the team members and Fernando, who was employed at the venue. Authorities stated that Fernando allegedly tried to attack one of the trainees during the altercation, which prompted a seventeen-year-old school cricketer to strike him in response.
Following the blow, Fernando was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for emergency treatment. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care on August 10.
Arrest and Ongoing Medical Investigations
Law enforcement officials arrested the teenage player involved on Monday, August 10. After the youth was presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on August 11, the judge ordered that he remain under the supervision of the Department of Probation and Childcare Services through August 17.
The precise medical cause of death is still under thorough review. Hospital records revealed that Fernando suffered from a pre-existing heart condition, leading authorities to perform a post-mortem examination to establish whether the fatality stemmed directly from the physical blow or underlying health complications. Local media reports indicate that the Judicial Medical Officer issued an open verdict, and tissue samples have been forwarded to the Government Analyst for additional analysis.
Legacy and Mentorship of Kusal Mendis
Beyond his club duties, Fernando was a revered figure in domestic cricket and a resident of Moratuwa. He previously spent years coaching at the Prince of Wales College in Moratuwa, where he shaped the early careers of numerous promising athletes. Among his most notable pupils was Sri Lanka national ODI and T20I captain Kusal Mendis, who developed his foundational skills under Fernando's guidance during his school days. In addition to his coaching contributions, Fernando also managed responsibilities as the curator for the Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club. Family, friends, and members of the sporting community gathered to lay him to rest on Thursday, August 13.
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