'Kutta Kaat Jata Hai': Ex- Pakistan Cricketer Backs Saim Ayub Amid Batting Woes In Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s young batting prodigy, Saim Ayub, has endured a difficult start in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw has faced just four balls in the tournament and been dismissed three times, recording golden ducks against Oman and India, and a silver duck against the UAE in a must-win match. Despite being one of five openers tried by Pakistan, Ayub is yet to get off the mark with the bat.

Bowling Remains Bright Spot

While his batting form has floundered, Ayub has impressed with his bowling, claiming six wickets so far more than the runs he has scored in the tournament. This dual capability has ensured he remains a key part of Pakistan’s squad despite the batting struggles.

Rashid Latif Offers Encouragement

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has defended Ayub, attributing his poor run to bad luck. “Kabhi kabaar aisa hota hai, banda oont pad baitha hai aur kutta kaat jata hai… [Sometimes it happens, the guy is sitting on a camel and a dog bites him anyhow],” Latif remarked. He emphasized that such phases are temporary and that Ayub has the potential to perform in big matches.

Early Woes Against Oman, India, and UAE

Ayub’s campaign began against Oman, where a wild hoick off left-arm pacer Shah Faisal trapped him in front. In the next game versus India, he edged a tame shot to Hardik Pandya in the first over. Against UAE, he handed a simple catch to the third man despite striking the ball cleanly off Junaid Siddique. These early dismissals have contributed to growing concerns over his batting form.

Super Four Stage

Pakistan now face a crucial Super Four clash against India on Sunday, September 21. Rashid Latif remains optimistic, stating that Ayub will eventually turn the corner. “He is getting out playing different shots. Bad phases come for everyone. He is in the team for his bowling currently. But he will explode in big games,” Latif added, highlighting the potential for a match-winning performance.

High Stakes for Pakistan

With the Super Four stage underway, Pakistan will need contributions from all players, including Ayub, to compete against India and other qualifiers from Group B, which also features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Fans hope that Ayub’s fortunes with the bat will soon mirror his success with the ball, providing Pakistan with a crucial all-round option in high-pressure games.