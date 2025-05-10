'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi Ki Tedi Hi Rehti Hai': Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad Lambast Pakistan After Ceasefire Violation

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday slammed Pakistan for violating the ceasefire agreement with India amid the escalating tension between the two countries.

Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding reached earlier in the day as firing from the Pakistani side was reported in several parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ceasefire was to take effect from 5 PM IST on Saturday, covering all military actions by land, air, and sea. The agreement was seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, shortly after the ceasefire took effect, reports emerged of renewed disturbances in Srinagar. According to reports, explosions were heard, and drone activity, allegedly from Pakistan, was once again detected in the region, raising concerns about the stability and effectiveness of the ceasefire agreement.

Amid rising tensions, former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to slam Pakistan for their action.

This is not the first time Sehwag has spoken out on the Indo-Pak border situation. He earlier blamed Pakistan for the war and extended support to the Indian armed forces for thwarting the attacks.

"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save their terrorist assets, which speaks so much about them.

"Our forces will reply most appropriately, a manner Pakistan will never forget," Sehwag wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also took to social media and said that India will teach Pakistan a lesson.

"That country has three powers: the Army, the ISI, and the Prime Minister. All 3 can’t agree on a thing even if one of them does," wrote Prasad on X.

"The last three days weren’t enough, with this provocation, India will teach Pakistan a lesson of a lifetime," he added.