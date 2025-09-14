Lack of Hype Around India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash Due To...; Ex-PAK Spinner Gives Blunt Verdict, Says...

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. Both teams have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns on high note with dominating wins against UAE and Oman respectively.

This upcoming clash, set to be played in the UAE, will be another chapter in their storied history. However, for the first-time in many years there isn't much of a buzz for the cricket match between neighbours India and Pakistan who have always been fierce rivals on the field. The subdued atmosphere follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India’s veterans refused to play their World Championship of Legends match against Pakistan. And once the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released, debate has resurfaced over whether India should play a cricket match against Pakistan, given the strained political ties between the two countries.

However, the BCCI has reiterated that it must follow the central government’s directive, which allows India to face Pakistan in international or multilateral tournaments but prohibits bilateral series between the two nations. According to the Union Sports Ministry’s notification, India and Pakistan may compete in "international and multilateral events", but cannot hold "bilateral sports events in each other’s country."

Ex-Pakistan Spinner On Lack Of Hype During IND vs PAK Clash

Former spinner Danish Kaneria feels that the lack of hype around the Asia Cup showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan stems from the declining standards of Pakistan cricket.

"There’s no doubt Indian sentiments are hurt. India didn’t play the World Championship of Legends match, and there’s still no clarity on the matter. Also, the quality of Pakistan cricket has declined, which is why there isn’t much hype around the India- Pakistan clash this time," Kaneria told IANS.

The 44-year-old Kaneria also expressed doubts about Pakistan’s chances against India in the Asia Cup match.

"There is no competition right now," he said while pointing out that Pakistan’s team is full of youngsters, with key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missing. In contrast, India have a strong and deep batting lineup, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

"Pakistan is losing against smaller teams, and there are regular changes in the squad. This time, neither Babar Azam nor Rizwan is in the team... The condition of the team is such that there is no established player right now. Most of them are youngsters," added Kaneria.

What Will Pakistan Do If They Lose Against India?

Former spinner Danish Kaneria believes if Pakistan loses against India, they will claim to be focusing on rebuilding the team.

"They will go to the Asia Cup, and even if they lose to India, they will say that we are still preparing to make a new team. And right now, there is no competition with India. Because the way India’s team, led by first-time captain Shubman Gill, levelled the series against England even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was a big boost for India," said Kaneria.

"In the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav is leading. If you look at India’s batting lineup, it goes deep. So, I don’t think there will be any competition in the match," he added.