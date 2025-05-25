Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL Final FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch PSL 2025 LQ vs QG Final Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

PSL 2025 Final: As the lights prepare to shine bright at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium this Sunday, anticipation builds for a thrilling Pakistan Super League final between two powerhouse teams Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. With contrasting paths and rich narratives leading to the grand finale, the stage is set for a gripping contest filled with emotion, ambition, and legacy.

LQ vs QG Final 2025: Match Details

Final: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Start Time: 7:30 PM PST

Lahore Eye Third Title

Led by the ever-passionate Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars are chasing a dream—a third PSL title in just four years. After narrowly missing out on a three-peat last season, the hunger within the camp has only intensified.

“We are buzzing to feature in our third PSL final in four years, and our aim is to complete the treble at our home ground,” Shaheen remarked, filled with energy and belief.

Despite finishing fourth in the league stage, the Qalandars have stormed into the final with dominant playoff performances. A gritty win against arch-rivals Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 was followed by a statement 95-run demolition of Islamabad United in Qualifier 2.

Afridi credited the team’s aggressive style and balanced combination for their late surge. “Our team combination backs us to be aggressive throughout, which is a welcome development for any championship-winning team.”

Saud Shakeel’s Gladiators: Reclaiming Lost Glory

If Lahore is playing for history, Quetta Gladiators are playing for revival. Saud Shakeel, who took over captaincy from Rilee Rossouw, has not only brought leadership stability but also reignited belief in the camp.

“It’s an honor to lead the Gladiators into the final. The boys have shown exceptional spirit all season. We’re ready to give our all and bring the trophy home,” Saud said, his calm confidence reflecting a team on a mission.

Quetta has been the team to beat this season. With just two losses in 10 league matches, they finished atop the table and extended their winning streak to seven by defeating defending champions Islamabad United in Qualifier 1.

While Lahore Qalandars boast experience in high-pressure finals, Quetta Gladiators are returning to the PSL summit clash for the first time in six years. Their last appearance came in 2019, when they lifted the trophy. For Saud Shakeel, who has seen Quetta's ups and downs from close quarters, this is more than just a title run—it’s a redemption arc.

“It’s been a memorable journey. Gaddafi Stadium has been lucky for us we’ve won five out of six games here this season. Hopefully, that continues in the final too,” Saud noted with optimism.

Meanwhile, Afridi is banking on past dominance over Quetta, including a commanding 79-run win earlier this season and an abandoned match also in Lahore. “We’ll look to repeat those feats tomorrow evening,” he said.

This PSL final is more than just a game it’s a battle of narratives. Lahore are aiming to etch their name into PSL folklore with a historic third title. Quetta, hungry and rejuvenated under Saud, are eyeing a fairytale return to glory.