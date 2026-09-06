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Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 captain for Australia white-ball series, calls opportunity special

Lakshya Raichandani has been appointed captain of India U-19 for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. The Mussoorie Thunder batter says the Dehradun T20 League has provided valuable match practice and exposure ahead of the assignment.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 captain for Australia white-ball series, calls opportunity special
Image Credit: Dehradun T20 League 2026

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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