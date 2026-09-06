/Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 captain for Australia white-ball series, calls opportunity special

The young batter said representing India at the U-19 level and taking on Australia will be a valuable opportunity. He added that he is grateful for the chance and is looking forward to contributing to the team during the white-ball series. "I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. It is a great feeling to be part of the India U-19 team and to play against Australia. I am really looking forward to the white-ball series and hopefully I can contribute to the team," he said.