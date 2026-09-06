/Lakshya Raichandani named India U-19 captain for Australia white-ball series, calls opportunity special

Lakshya Raichandani is set to take on a new responsibility after being appointed captain of the India U-19 team for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.
Currently representing Mussoorie Thunder in the Dehradun T20 league, Raichandani said he was delighted after receiving the call-up and described the moment as special for his family as well. "Everyone at home was very happy when I got the call. It was a very special moment for my family as well. I am really excited about the responsibility and see it as a great opportunity to lead the team, learn and prove myself," Raichandani said.
The young batter said representing India at the U-19 level and taking on Australia will be a valuable opportunity. He added that he is grateful for the chance and is looking forward to contributing to the team during the white-ball series. "I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. It is a great feeling to be part of the India U-19 team and to play against Australia. I am really looking forward to the white-ball series and hopefully I can contribute to the team," he said.
Despite the added responsibility of captaincy, Raichandani is keeping his preparations straightforward. The batter said he is following his regular routine, concentrating on practice and working on different aspects of his game. "I am following the normal process and focusing on my practice. I am not doing anything very different. I am just working on my game, preparing well and trying to be ready for the series," he added.
Raichandani is currently gaining competitive match experience with Mussoorie Thunder in the Dehradun T20 League. He believes the tournament has been particularly useful for local players by giving them an opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket and showcase their ability. "The Dehradun T20 League is providing very good exposure to the local players. It is also very good preparation for the boys who are looking to play in the UPL. The local players are getting the opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket, gain experience and showcase their talent," Raichandani said.
He added that the tournament could prove beneficial for the development of cricket in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.
For Raichandani himself, the league has also offered an opportunity to get match practice in a new competitive environment. Recalling his initial reaction after learning through the auction that he would be playing in the tournament, he said he viewed it as useful preparation while also being excited about the new experience.
"When I first heard about the Dehradun T20 League and found out through the auction that I would get an opportunity to play here, my first thought was that it would be good practice for me. There was also a lot of excitement because it was a new league and I knew I would get a good opportunity to gain experience and prepare myself," he said.
With the domestic season approaching, Raichandani said his focus remains on improving his game gradually rather than making drastic changes to his preparation. "I am working on my game day by day and trying to improve in every aspect. It is going to be a long domestic season, so my focus is on staying consistent, working hard in practice and making small improvements every day," he said.
With the domestic season approaching, Raichandani said his focus remains on improving his game gradually rather than
The India U-19 captaincy now gives Raichandani an opportunity to combine that preparation with leadership responsibility when the young Indian side takes on Australia in the upcoming white-ball series.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.