NewsOther Sports
LAKSHYA SEN BADMINTON

Lakshya Sen's Brave Fight Falls Short In All England Badminton Semifinals Against Jonatan Christie

Christie’s triumph sets up an all-Indonesian final clash against compatriot Anthony Ginting, currently ranked fifth in the world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lakshya Sen's Brave Fight Falls Short In All England Badminton Semifinals Against Jonatan Christie

In a thrilling showdown at the All England Badminton Championships, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia secured a hard-fought victory over India’s Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles semifinals. The world no.9 displayed remarkable resilience and skill, ultimately defeating Sen with a scoreline of 12-21, 21-10, 15-21. Sen, ranked 19th in the world and the runner-up at the 2022 All England Open, faced a formidable challenge in Christie. Despite an initial setback in the opening set, Sen staged a remarkable comeback in the second set, dominating with a convincing 21-10 win. However, Christie proved his mettle in the decisive third set, making a sensational comeback from a deficit to clinch the victory.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Stays Put In India: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Squashes Overseas Speculations

Christie’s triumph sets up an all-Indonesian final clash against compatriot Anthony Ginting, currently ranked fifth in the world. This historic final marks the first time since 1994 that the All England Championship will feature an all-Indonesian showdown in the men’s singles category. For Sen, the loss marks the end of India's challenge at the prestigious BWF Super 1000 tournament. Despite his exit, Sen's resurgence in 2024 has been noteworthy, showcasing a return to form after a challenging previous season. His journey in the tournament included reaching the semifinals of the French Open Super 750, where he faced a heartbreaking defeat against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The semifinal clash between Christie and Sen epitomized the intense competition and skill on display at the All England Championships. Both players exhibited exceptional athleticism, tactical prowess, and mental fortitude throughout the match, captivating fans with their thrilling exchanges on the court.

TAGS

lakshya sen badmintonAll England Championships highlightsJonatan Christie vs Lakshya SenAll England Semifinal match recapLakshya Sen comebackThrilling All England Semifinal clashLakshya Sen performance analysisJonatan Christie victory over Lakshya SenAll England Badminton Semifinal resultsLakshya Sen's journey in All EnglandJonatan Christie advances to finalLakshya Sen's semifinal battleAll England Badminton Championship roundupKey moments in Lakshya Sen's semifinalLakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie showdownAll England Semifinal epic encounterLakshya Sen's impressive displayJonatan Christie's triumph in semifinalsLakshya Sen's semifinal loss analysisAll England Semifinal dramaLakshya Sen's performance evaluationJonatan Christie's road to finalLakshya Sen's fight against Jonatan ChristieAll England Semifinal intensityLakshya Sen's semifinal match reportJonatan Christie's dominance in All EnglandLakshya Sen's All England journeyAll England Semifinal highlights

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!