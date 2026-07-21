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Lalit Modi gets clean chit in key 2009 IPL South Africa case after tribunal verdict

Announcing the verdict after more than 16 years of investigations, proceedings, and litigation, Lalit Modi said the tribunal found that the main remittances related to IPL 2009 were current account transactions.
 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Lalit Modi gets clean chit in key 2009 IPL South Africa case after tribunal verdict
Image Credit: @LalitKModi/X

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