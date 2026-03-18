Lalit Modi offers help to Kavya Maran amid massive backlash over Pakistani Abrar Ahmed's signing, Says...

The cricketing world is currently witnessing a significant controversy following the The Hundred 2026 auction, where the Indian owned franchise Sunrisers Leeds secured the services of Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed. The decision to sign the player for £190,000 (approximately ₹2.34 crore) has sparked a massive outcry across social media and within cricketing circles.

Lalit Modi Weighs In

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has now entered the conversation, directed specifically at Kavya Maran, the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and co-owner of the Sunrisers franchises. In a post that quickly went viral, Modi offered his expertise in navigating high stakes public relations and brand management.

Modi wrote: “Investing ₹2.34 crore on a Pakistani player when the fans are already on edge? I know a thing or two about managing optics and building empires. Call me.”

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His post was accompanied by the caption: “Controversy over players has hit The Hundred with the Sunrisers Leeds.”

Sunil Gavaskar’s Stinging Critique

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the move. In his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar questioned the ethics of an Indian owned entity financially supporting players from across the border, given the geopolitical climate.

“Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player… indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain,” Gavaskar wrote.

He further noted that the public indignation was “hardly surprising,” pointing to the precedent set by Indian franchises following the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Gavaskar challenged the distinction between domestic and overseas subsidiaries, stating: “Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary… if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties.”

Historical Context and Tournament Stance

This signing marks a historic and polarizing moment, as it is the first time an IPL linked franchise has signed a Pakistan player in an overseas league. Political tensions have largely restricted India-Pakistan cricketing encounters to ICC events for over a decade, with Pakistani players being excluded from the IPL since its inaugural season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the organizers of The Hundred, had previously issued warnings to franchises regarding nationality based discrimination. They indicated a commitment to taking “robust action” against any such bias. Abrar Ahmed was one of two Pakistani cricketers selected in the auction, with Usman Tariq being picked by Birmingham Phoenix.

In a nutshell

The Mystery Element: Abrar Ahmed is renowned for his "finger spin" variations, having made a historic Test debut against England in 2022 where he took 11 wickets.

Sunrisers Leeds Identity: This franchise is part of the Sunrisers' global expansion, which already includes Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

Financial Impact: The £190,000 (Rs 2.34 crore) price tag places Abrar in the highest bracket of the tournament's salary scale, reflecting his high demand in the draft despite the surrounding political storm.