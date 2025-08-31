Lalit Modi Responds To S Sreesanth’s Wife Over Slap-Gate Video Row: 'I Only Spoke the Truth'

The ghosts of the infamous 2008 IPL Slap-Gate scandal have returned to haunt Indian cricket after former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi released an unseen video of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth. The incident, long considered one of the darkest chapters in the early years of the Indian Premier League, has resurfaced nearly 18 years later, sparking fresh controversy and emotional reactions from the families involved.

How the Controversy Reignited

The uproar began when Lalit Modi appeared on Michael Clarke’s “Beyond23 Cricket Podcast”, where the duo revisited some of the most dramatic moments in IPL history. During the discussion, Modi revealed previously unreleased footage of the 2008 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), where Harbhajan struck Sreesanth during the post-match handshakes.

While the on-field altercation had already resulted in Harbhajan receiving an 11-match suspension back in 2008, the resurfacing of the footage has reignited emotions. Harbhajan and Sreesanth have since reconciled, even sharing commentary panels and advertisements, but the video release has clearly reopened old wounds.

Lalit Modi Defends His Decision

Reacting to criticism from Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, Modi defended his actions, insisting that he was only answering a question truthfully.

“I don’t know why she is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said,” Modi told IANS.

Modi further explained that the clip came from his private security camera after broadcasters had already stopped recording. “As players were exchanging handshakes, Bhajji just looked at Sreesanth, said something, and gave him a backhander. That’s what the footage shows. I’ve had it for 18 years,” he added.

Bhuvneshwari Slams Modi and Clarke

Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, reacted sharply on social media, condemning both Modi and Clarke for reviving a painful memory.

“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views,” she wrote.

She further highlighted the emotional toll on their family, noting how Sreesanth had rebuilt his life with dignity after numerous hardships. “Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

Her words struck a chord with fans who questioned whether digging up old controversies serves any real purpose other than sensationalism.

Harbhajan and Sreesanth Had Moved On

One of the most puzzling aspects of this controversy is its timing. Both Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth had long since moved past the incident. Harbhajan has apologised publicly multiple times, and the two have shared camaraderie on television panels in recent years. Their professional relationship had transitioned into mutual respect, making the release of this footage appear unnecessary and provocative.

Prominent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shed further light on why the video had remained buried for nearly two decades. Writing on X, Bhogle said:

“Interesting that the Harbhajan-Sreesanth video has found its way out after 17 years. Very few of us had seen it, and we had given our word that it would stay out of the public domain because the IPL was in its first year and it wouldn’t have been the best bit of news for it.”

The Larger Question: Truth or Sensationalism?

While Lalit Modi insists he merely spoke the truth, critics argue that truth without context can sometimes become sensationalism. The resurfacing of this footage raises broader questions:

Should past controversies, already resolved by those involved, be brought back into public debate?

Does cricket benefit from the resurfacing of scandals, or does it tarnish the game’s legacy?

And most importantly, how does such exposure impact the families of the players?