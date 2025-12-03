Former Gujarat Titans Pacer Calls It A Day, Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket shortly after being released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The experienced pacer, who was a part of India’s setup between 2013 and 2015, confirmed his decision through a heartfelt Instagram post. Mohit represented India in 26 ODIs, taking 31 wickets, and featured in eight T20Is in which he picked up six wickets. Although his last international appearance came in 2015, he went on to enjoy a long and impactful domestic and IPL career, delivering several match-winning spells. Delhi Capitals recently parted ways with him before the upcoming auction, marking the end of his latest chapter in the league.

Mohit shared his decision publicly, writing, "Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. From representing Haryana to wearing the india jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing." He further added his gratitude towards those who shaped his journey, saying, "A very special Thanku to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, who's constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express.

He continued by acknowledging everyone who supported him along the way: "Thanku to the Bcci, my coaches, my teammates, ipl franchises, support stuff and all my friends for their love and support. Special thanks to my wife who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thanku so much. Innings over gratitude forever".

Across formats, Mohit claimed 37 international wickets and was part of India’s 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup squad that reached the semifinals. In the IPL, he earned a strong reputation for his accuracy with the new ball and his clever variations at the death. He picked up 134 wickets in 120 IPL matches while representing Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals.

Mohit made an instant mark in the IPL, taking 20 wickets in the 2013 season before winning the Purple Cap in 2014 with 23 wickets in 16 games. After a dip in form, he was brought back by Gujarat Titans; initially as a net bowler before staging a remarkable comeback in IPL 2023, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets in 14 innings. He continued his strong run in IPL 2024, picking up 13 wickets in 12 matches for GT.

The veteran pacer now steps away from the field after a career spanning nearly 14 years, leaving behind a legacy built on skill, perseverance, and a memorable resurgence in the IPL.