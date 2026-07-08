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Latest ICC Rankings 2026: Full List of Biggest Gainers After England vs India

India's Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma retained the top two positions in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, even as several England players made significant gains following the hosts' dominant start to the five-match series against India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Latest ICC Rankings 2026: Full List of Biggest Gainers After England vs India
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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