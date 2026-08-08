/'Laughable case': Exiled Shakib Al Hasan ready to face murder trial for Bangladesh return on 'one' condition

Famous Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has declared his willingness to end a two year exile, return to his home country, and address all legal allegations including murder charges, provided the current administration guarantees his personal safety. The former captain of the national squad, who also served as a Member of Parliament representing the Awami League under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has resided in the United States since the previous administration fell during student led demonstrations in August 2024.
Now 39 years old, the all-rounder remains active in international cricket, expressing his desire to participate in a farewell series on home soil and represent Bangladesh in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The legal troubles surrounding the former skipper reflect the widespread consequences of Hasina's removal, which resulted in numerous political allies facing criminal proceedings and living in exile. Shakib's proposed return presents an early political trial for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's administration regarding how it manages figures associated with the previous regime, particularly as Hasina herself announced plans to return in December despite receiving a death sentence in absentia.
"If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that's needed to be done," Shakib stated in a telephone interview with Reuters while playing in a Sri Lankan franchise league.
"I know I haven't done anything," the cricketer added, offering his most comprehensive remarks regarding his two year absence from Bangladesh.
Alignment with Hasina and Political Stance
Hasina, currently based in India, was sentenced to death in absentia over allegations linked to the crackdown on mass protests, which the United Nations estimates resulted in roughly 1,400 deaths. After Hasina disclosed to Reuters that she and additional Awami League leaders intend to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December, Shakib expressed a preference to travel home immediately, noting he would align his arrival with hers if earlier travel proves impossible.
"Whatever the captain says, we follow her," he declared. "I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us."
The cricketer defended his recent decision to participate virtually in a Delhi press conference alongside Hasina on Wednesday. Following that public appearance, his vacant residence in Bangladesh was vandalized. Shakib maintained that his remarks focused solely on national peace and progress, emphasizing that he has no regrets about participating.
Through legal counsel, Shakib submitted letters to the police as well as the interior, law, and sports ministries under the former interim administration, requesting the dismissal of what he characterizes as fabricated charges. Having received no response to those inquiries, he expressed a desire to discuss his return directly with Prime Minister Rahman, whose representatives did not immediately comment on the matter.
Regarding his athletic future, Shakib noted that he cannot delay his international retirement indefinitely.
"I am playing most of the franchise leagues. I am feeling good, still enjoying the game, playing well also," he said. "But ... age is not on my side at this moment, so I cannot wait for too long."
Aborted Travel Plans and Ongoing Legal Issues
Recalling a previous attempt to return home in late 2024, Shakib explained that he boarded a Bangladesh bound flight after receiving security assurances from the interim government. Upon making a routine confirmation call from an airport lounge during his journey, officials instructed him to turn back mid transit. He subsequently landed in Dubai before returning to Long Island, New York, where he resides with his wife and three children.
"I don't know what changed in 12 hours," he remarked, emphasizing that the travel arrangements had taken 57 days to coordinate.
A subsequent attempt to organize his return unravelled after he published a social media post celebrating Hasina's birthday, an act authorities cited as the reason for denying his entry.
"I don't understand how that is the criteria for not letting me into Bangladesh," he said.
Shakib rejected proposals raised by previous officials suggesting he distance himself from Hasina or the Awami League to smooth his return, stating, "There is no way I will consider that."
During his tenure as sports adviser for the interim administration in 2024, Asif Mahmud indicated that Shakib would receive standard player security, though he urged the cricketer to clarify his political stance to ease public resentment surrounding his Awami League affiliations.
Legal Matters against Him
Shakib confirmed that two legal matters remain active against him, including an anti corruption probe and a murder case related to a protester's death during the August 2024 unrest. He pointed out that the homicide complaint was filed on a date when he was actively competing in a cricket match in Toronto.
"It's a laughable case," he noted, adding that he has not yet retained defense counsel for the matter.
Additionally, financial authorities have frozen his bank accounts for eighteen months pending ongoing investigations.
"When someone is the highest-taxed player for the last 10 years and paid all the taxes and everything and his account has been frozen for a year and a half for investigation," he said. "I will give you all the information you need, but if you don't find anything, just release it."
The separation has taken a personal toll, with Shakib revealing that he has been unable to see his parents for two years as they remain in Bangladesh without permission to travel abroad.
"It's been difficult for all of us, but we are surviving," he said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.