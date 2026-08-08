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'Laughable case': Exiled Shakib Al Hasan ready to face murder trial for Bangladesh return on 'one' condition

Famous Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has declared his willingness to end a two year exile, return to his home country, and address all legal allegations including murder charges, provided the current administration guarantees his personal safety.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
'Laughable case': Exiled Shakib Al Hasan ready to face murder trial for Bangladesh return on 'one' condition
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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