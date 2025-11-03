Laura Wolvaardt Creates History, Becomes First Player In The World To...

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt etched her name into cricketing history by becoming the first woman ever to score a century in an ICC Women’s World Cup final, achieving the feat during the 2025 title clash against India at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

In a match filled with high drama and emotion, Wolvaardt stood tall amidst immense pressure, producing a batting masterclass that will be remembered for generations. Her elegant strokeplay, precise timing, and calm temperament held South Africa’s innings together during their chase of India’s formidable 299-run target.

A Captain’s Knock for the Ages

Wolvaardt reached her century off 112 balls, displaying remarkable composure and grace under pressure. Her innings was a blend of technical precision and fearless aggression, featuring crisp drives, clever placement, and smart running between the wickets. She took full advantage of the powerplay overs, weathered the spin challenge of Deepti Sharma, and kept South Africa in the hunt deep into the innings.

Her century not only marked a personal milestone but also a historic first in women’s cricket; no player before her, not even legends like Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, or Suzie Bates, had managed to score a hundred in a World Cup final.

Standing Ovation and Emotional Scenes

As Wolvaardt brought up her century with a single to cover, the crowd at DY Patil rose to its feet, applauding an innings that transcended rivalry. Even Indian players were seen acknowledging the brilliance of her knock. Her teammates in the South African dugout erupted in joy, waving flags and cheering their captain’s achievement.

Despite her heroics, the chase eventually fell short as India’s bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, tightened the screws in the final overs. South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a 52-run victory and their maiden World Cup crown.