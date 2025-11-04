Laura Wolvaardt Dethrones Smriti Mandhana To Become No. 1 Ranked ODI Batter After World Cup Heroics; Check Her Ratings Points

Laura Wolvaardt has surpassed Smriti Mandhana to take the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after her superb performances in the semi-final and final of the recently-concluded World Cup in India.

South Africa captain Wolvaardt scored 169 runs against England in the semi-final and then 101 in a losing cause against India in the final. The two innings took Wolvaardt to 571 runs, the most in a single edition of the tournament, a record for World Cups.

Wolvaardt's fine run was rewarded with a two spot jump to top spot, and a career-high rating of 814, and three more than Mandhana's 811.

Notably, India opener Mandhana was the No. 1 batter in the rankings throughout the World Cup, but was not at her best in the knockouts, scoring 24 in the semi-final against Australia, and 45 in the final. She still finished second on the World Cup run-scorers' list.



Ellyse Perry, Jemimah Rodrigues Also Move Up In The Rankings

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry makes a top-ten move to seventh (669) with a knock of 77, sharing the spot with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, who has announced her retirement from the format.

On the other hand, India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning hundred against the Australians in the semi-final in Navi Mumbai meant the 25-year-old enters the top ten, while Phoebe Litchfield made a 13-spot jump to a career-high 13th (637) thanks to a century in the same match.

Marizanne Kapp Moves Closer To Sophie Ecclestone In Rankings

There was marked movement also in the Bowling Rankings as well, with South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp now the closest to knock Sophie Ecclestone off top spot thanks to her 5/20 against England in the other World Cup semi-final.

The 35-year-old Kapp moved two spots to a rating of 712, with Australians Annabel Sutherland (sixth) and Kim Garth (seventh) making one-spot moves in the top 10.

Meanwhile, India spinner Shree Charani, who claimed three wickets across the two World Cup knockout matches, makes a move of seven spots to 23rd (511).

World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma cemented her credentials with seven wickets and 82 runs across the Semi-Final and Final at the tournament, moving her a spot up to fourth in the All-Rounder Rankings (392), overtaking Sutherland (388). Protea Nadine de Klerk (262) moved up two spots to 10th thanks to three wickets in her final two outings at the tournament.