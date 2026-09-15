Laura Wolvaardt produced a record-breaking batting display as South Africa completed a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe in the third T20I. The Proteas captain smashed an unbeaten 126 off just 62 balls, setting up an emphatic 80-run victory.
The knock also saw Wolvaardt join India star Smriti Mandhana at the top of the century charts in women's international cricket. Both batters now have 18 international centuries to their name, the joint-most in women's cricket. Wolvaardt's latest hundred was her fourth in T20Is and came at a staggering strike rate of 203.22.
Wolvaardt's innings was packed with boundaries as she struck 16 fours and four sixes during her unbeaten stay at the crease. The 27-year-old went past her previous T20I best of 115 not out, which she had scored against Ireland in December last year. She also moved past Shandre Fritz's unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010 to register the highest individual T20I score by a South African woman. Wolvaardt's explosive innings earned her the Player of the Match award and helped South Africa post 200/1.
While Wolvaardt dominated the scoring, Karabo Meso played an important supporting role at the other end. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 50 off 51 deliveries as the pair put together a commanding partnership to take South Africa to a 200-run total. Zimbabwe were immediately under pressure during the chase and lost four wickets for just 29 runs inside the powerplay. The situation worsened quickly, with the hosts slipping to 35/6 after two more wickets fell in the following two overs.
Annerie Dercksen then put the finishing touches on South Africa's dominant performance with her maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. Dercksen returned figures of 5/15 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 120, giving South Africa an 80-run win and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Michelle Mavunga top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 23-ball 41, while Nyasha Gwanzura added 28. Christine Mutasa and Loryn Phiri contributed 19 and 14 respectively, but Zimbabwe never recovered from their early collapse. Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza and Ayanda Hlubi also picked up a wicket each.
The victory continued a one-sided series for South Africa. The Proteas won the opening T20I after bowling Zimbabwe out for 116 before chasing the target in just 13.1 overs. They followed that up with a 64-run win in the second match. With the series already secured, South Africa will now look to maintain their unbeaten run when the fourth T20I takes place on September 17.
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