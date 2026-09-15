Wolvaardt's innings was packed with boundaries as she struck 16 fours and four sixes during her unbeaten stay at the crease. The 27-year-old went past her previous T20I best of 115 not out, which she had scored against Ireland in December last year. She also moved past Shandre Fritz's unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010 to register the highest individual T20I score by a South African woman. Wolvaardt's explosive innings earned her the Player of the Match award and helped South Africa post 200/1.