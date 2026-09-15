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Laura Wolvaardt equals Smriti Mandhana's century record with stunning T20I ton

Laura Wolvaardt smashed an unbeaten 126 as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 80 runs to take a 3-0 series lead. The Proteas captain equalled Smriti Mandhana’s record of 18 international centuries with her fourth T20I hundred.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
Laura Wolvaardt equals Smriti Mandhana's century record with stunning T20I ton
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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