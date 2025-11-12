Laura Wolvaardt Honoured As ICC Women’s Player Of The Month After Stellar World Cup Performance

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been crowned the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2025, recognising her exceptional leadership and outstanding performances during the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. The elegant right-hander was the tournament’s top run-scorer, showcasing her consistency and class throughout the month.

Wolvaardt featured in eight ODIs during October, amassing 470 runs at a remarkable average of 67.14 and a strike rate of 97.91. Her brilliant form at the top of the order guided South Africa to their maiden World Cup final appearance.

“An Honour to Win This Award”

Expressing her delight at receiving the award, Wolvaardt said it was a moment of immense pride to be recognised following her team’s strong World Cup campaign. “It’s an honour to win this award following the team’s World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women’s cricket,” Wolvaardt said. “While winning the tournament would have been ideal, we take pride in our victories and the unbreakable spirit we showed. I appreciate everyone’s support and will continue striving to make South Africa proud on the field.”

Leading South Africa’s World Cup Charge

After a shaky start to the tournament, being bowled out for just 69 against England, South Africa bounced back strongly under Wolvaardt’s leadership.

Her composed 70 off 111 balls in a memorable win over hosts India was a turning point, followed by key contributions of 31 against Bangladesh and an unbeaten 60 in a 125-run partnership* with Tazmin Brits. She continued her fine form with a blistering 90 off 82 balls against Pakistan, further strengthening South Africa’s semifinal hopes.

However, the highlight of Wolvaardt’s campaign came in the semi-final clash against England, where she delivered a breathtaking 169 off 143 balls. Her innings powered South Africa to a massive total of 320, a score that ultimately proved too steep for England and secured the Proteas a spot in their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.

A Historic Month for Wolvaardt

Across the tournament, Wolvaardt registered three half-centuries and one century, leading from the front with poise and determination. Her consistent run-scoring and calm leadership helped South Africa achieve their best-ever finish on the global stage.

With these stellar performances, Wolvaardt not only guided her team to the World Cup final but also climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, capping off a dream month with the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for October 2025.