Leadership Clash Brewing At RCB? Virat Kohli Seen Questioning On-Field Decisions Of Rajat Patidar

Match 24 – RCB vs DC:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell short once again on their home turf, losing to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. After starting their season with impressive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, RCB have now lost two home games: first to Gujarat Titans, and now to Delhi. While they did break a 10-year drought by winning in Mumbai earlier in the season, their inconsistency returned as they slumped to another disappointing result.

KL Rahul Shines Again:

Delhi Capitals’ skipper KL Rahul was the star of the show, delivering a match-winning knock that held the innings together amidst falling wickets. Rahul, playing on his home ground in Bengaluru, looked in total control as he secured a crucial win for DC. This performance also earned him his second consecutive Player of the Match award, following his previous heroics against CSK.

Virat Kohli's Unhappy Moments Spark Buzz

As Rahul began to dominate RCB’s bowling, Virat Kohli was seen in an intense discussion with RCB’s mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik. Video footage showed Kohli visibly frustrated, possibly disagreeing with some of Captain Rajat Patidar’s on-field decisions.

During the live telecast, commentators Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag highlighted the incident, noting that if Kohli had concerns, they needed to be directly addressed with Patidar, considering Virat is no longer the official captain of the side.

Fans also observed Kohli in discussion with senior player Bhuvneshwar Kumar, adding to the speculation about unrest or tactical confusion within the RCB camp.

Post-Match Reaction – Rajat Patidar Speaks Out

In the post-match presentation, skipper Rajat Patidar reflected on the team's underwhelming batting effort:

"We assessed the pitch as a good batting surface, but we didn’t bat well. I don’t think the players were overconfident; everyone showed intent, but collapsing from 80 for 1 to 90 for 4 is unacceptable. We have a solid lineup, but we need to read the situation better. On the bright side, Tim David's acceleration was superb, and our powerplay bowling was on point. We’re not thinking about our away record; we just need to focus on playing good cricket and keeping things simple."

Where RCB Stands

With two back-to-back home losses, RCB will need to regroup quickly. Internal communication and tactical clarity will be crucial moving forward, especially with tensions visibly rising on the field.