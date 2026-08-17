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'Learnt from him to give 100 percent in practice': Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli influence after match-winning knock in UP T20 League 2026

Swastik Chikara, who earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract following his sensational performances in earlier UP T20 editions, was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad that famously lifted the IPL title in 2025.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
'Learnt from him to give 100 percent in practice': Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli influence after match-winning knock in UP T20 League 2026
Image Credit: UP T20 League 2026

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'Learnt from him to give 100 percent in practice': Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli influence after match-winning knock in UP T20 League 2026
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