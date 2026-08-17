/'Learnt from him to give 100 percent in practice': Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli influence after match-winning knock in UP T20 League 2026

Fresh off a breathtaking 82-run knock that powered the Meerut Mavericks to a 36-run victory over the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, explosive opener Swastik Chikara revealed that sharing a dressing room with modern-day great Virat Kohli has fundamentally shaped his approach to the game.
Chikara, who earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract following his sensational performances in earlier UP T20 editions, was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad that famously lifted the IPL title in 2025.
The young batter has been a cornerstone of the Mavericks' dominance, playing a pivotal role in guiding the franchise to the finals in all three previous editions and lifting the title in 2024.
During that title-winning 2024 season, Chikara was in a league of his own, finishing as the tournament's leading run-getter with a staggering 499 runs at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 185.50, featuring three fifties and a century. He credited his time in the RCB setup, and specifically his close observations of Kohli, for his current mindset and elite preparation.
"I have learnt from Virat Kohli to focus on your practice and give your 100 percent. I have been trying to follow the exact same approach," Chikara shared after his match-winning performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium.
Applying that work ethic to the current UP T20 League season, Chikara was at his devastating best on Sunday night. His 45-ball 82, studded with nine boundaries and four massive sixes, laid the foundation for the Mavericks to post a season-high total of 206/6.
During the innings, he also etched his name in the record books by becoming only the second player in tournament history to hit 100 sixes.
Reflecting on his match-winning innings and the team's tactical approach, Chikara noted:
"I batted well, got a good stand, and helped my team, so I feel very good. It was a very good track, so we knew we could get a good total. We took on the Powerplay. Personally, I like to stand still and hit sixes."
The Meerut Mavericks opener is determined to make Season 4 another landmark campaign. Driven by his IPL experience and a clear mindset, Chikara is setting his sights right back at the top of the leaderboards.
"Hopefully, with the blessings of my elders, I will have a good season this time around," he added. "My ultimate goal for the season is to have the best strike rate, make the most runs, and hit the most sixes."
Chikara’s blistering form and clear intent at the top of the order make the Rinku Singh-led Meerut Mavericks, who have now won back-to-back games, a formidable force as the UP T20 League progresses.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.