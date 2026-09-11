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'Leave everything on the field': Caitlin Wyngaard eyes memorable South Africa debut against Zimbabwe

Caitlin Wyngaard is determined to make a memorable international debut after earning her maiden South Africa call-up for the Zimbabwe T20I series. The uncapped pacer says she wants to leave everything on the field as she looks to make her mark in the five-match series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
'Leave everything on the field': Caitlin Wyngaard eyes memorable South Africa debut against Zimbabwe
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Leave everything on the field': Caitlin Wyngaard eyes memorable South Africa debut against Zimbabwe
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