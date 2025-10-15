'Leave Gujarat, Join CSK’: Star Batter Told To Leave Gujarat Titans Ahead Of IPL 2026, Video Gets Viral - WATCH

India’s rising batter Sai Sudharsan has become the center of playful fan banter after being told to “leave Gujarat Titans” and join his hometown team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The remark came during the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Sudharsan, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has been a vital player for Gujarat Titans since the franchise’s debut in 2022. The left-hander is also part of India’s Test squad and recently impressed with a fine 87-run knock against the West Indies in the second Test, forming a crucial partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Unfortunately, he missed out on his maiden Test century after falling LBW to Jomel Warrican.

During the match, Sudharsan suffered a painful injury while fielding at short fine leg on Day 2 of West Indies’ first innings. A powerful sweep from West Indies opener John Campbell struck his hand from close range. Although Sudharsan completed the catch, he was visibly in severe discomfort and subsequently left the field.

ALSO READ - Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach Who Is Accused Of Forcing Rohit-Virat To Retire, Lost BGT + Home Series, 2011 & 2007 Wins' Hero

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Viral Video

Later, a video surfaced online showing him sitting near the boundary line enjoying a quick snack. In the viral clip, a fan in the stands was heard saying, “Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me jarurat hai (Leave Gujarat Titans, we need you at CSK).” The light-hearted moment soon became a talking point on social media, especially among Chennai Super Kings supporters who have long hoped to see the Chennai-born talent in yellow.

Sai Sudharshan eating burger outside boundary line



Fans Saying "gujrat se nikal jao Csk me jarurat hai" (leave gujrat we need you in csk) pic.twitter.com/sBUAFe8SQT — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) October 13, 2025

Consistent Performer

Sai Sudharsan has been one of the standout performers for Gujarat Titans over the past few IPL seasons. Since joining them in 2022, he has consistently been among the franchise’s top run-scorers, amassing 1,793 runs from 40 matches. His excellent 2025 campaign saw him clinch the prestigious Orange Cap after scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, including one century and six half-centuries.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the IPL 2026 player auction is expected to be held in mid-December, with December 13–15 emerging as the likely window. The auction is anticipated to bring several strategic changes, with CSK reportedly considering major tweaks to their squad. The five-time champions are believed to be weighing the release of Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. After Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL retirement, the franchise already added ₹9.75 crore to its purse, which could make room for new additions like Sudharsan if he becomes available.

GT Star

Sudharsan’s growing influence in Indian cricket and IPL success have made him a prominent figure among fans, especially in Tamil Nadu. While the “CSK” chants may have started as a lighthearted moment, they reflect how strongly Chennai supporters wish to see one of their own don the franchise’s gold and yellow once again.