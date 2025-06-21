Leeds 2002 Meets 2025: Sachin Tendulkar And Sourav Ganguly Makes Major Prediction For India In First Test Against England

The Indian batters dominated on the first day of the First Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Skipper Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored brilliant hundreds with Gill still unbeaten on the crease. Vice-Captain Rishab Pant also scored an attacking 65 runs and is still on the crease. India's Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar praised the team's stellar batting through a tweet mentioning the 2002 Leeds Test. The Star's tweet went viral and his batting partner Sourav Ganguly replied to his tweet dropping a major prediction.





After the end of the first day's play in the Leeds Test between England and India, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on X: "The solid foundation laid by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal made it a good day for India. Congratulations to Yashasvi and Shubman Gill for their magnificent centuries. Rishabh Pant's contribution was equally important for the team. India's batting reminded me of the 2002 Headingley Test, when Rahul, Sourav Ganguly, and I scored centuries in the first innings, and we won the Test. Today, Yashasvi and Shubman have done their job. Who will score the third century this time?"Replying to the tweet, Ganguly predicted that not just three but four Indian players could hit a century for India with Rishabh Pant batting at a fine 65 while Karun Nair yet to come at 6."Hi Champ .. this time it could be 4 .. on this good surface .. pant and may be karun .. the surface on day 1 in 2002 .. was a bit different then this," wrote Sourav.Talking about the Test match played at Headingley in 2002, Rahul Dravid played an innings of 148 runs in that match. Batting at number 4, Sachin Tendulkar scored 193 runs. He was the highest scorer in that innings. Sourav Ganguly, who was captaining India in that match, also scored a century. He scored 128 runs off 167 balls. Thanks to the brilliant batting of these three, the Indian team managed to score 628 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Team India won that match by an innings and 46 runs.