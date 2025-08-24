Legendary Paceman Wasim Akram Warns Fans And Players Ahead Of India-Pakistan Match

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged both Indian and Pakistani players and fans to “play hard and aggressively” while maintaining discipline ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter in the UAE next month.

First Meeting Since Earlier Tensions

The two cricketing archrivals are set to face each other for the first time since earlier tensions this year following the Pahalgam attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. “These matches will undoubtedly be exciting, like all India-Pakistan clashes, but I hope players and fans alike will stay disciplined and not cross any lines,” Akram told Telecom Asia Sport.

High Stakes on a Global Stage

Akram highlighted that matches between India and Pakistan attract a global audience of billions, making the Asia Cup a perfect stage for competitive yet respectful rivalry. The six-nation tournament is scheduled to see India and Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai, with the possibility of a second meeting in the Super Four stage on September 21. “Indian fans want their team to succeed, and Pakistani fans feel the same. India has been in stronger form lately and will start as favourites, but the team that manages pressure better on the day will come out on top,” Akram noted.

Stepping Up Without Babar Azam

Acknowledging Pakistan’s young squad and their determination to challenge India, Akram expressed disappointment over the absence of star batter Babar Azam. “I personally wanted to see Babar in the lineup, but now it’s up to the players in the squad to step up,” he said.

Asia Cup: A Feast for Fans

Looking ahead, Akram said the Asia Cup could provide fans with multiple India-Pakistan encounters, including a potential final. “This tournament promises to be a treat for fans worldwide. I also hope India and Pakistan resume Test cricket someday, it would be historic for fans on both sides,” he added, though recent government statements indicate bilateral series may not happen soon.