Legendary Tribute: PCA Stadium To Dedicate New Stands To Harmanpreet Kaur And Yuvraj Singh Ahead Of SA T20I

The Punjab Cricket Association is set to honour two of India’s most iconic World Cup heroes with a special tribute at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. Following the Mumbai Cricket Association’s move to name a stand after Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year, the PCA has decided to celebrate Women’s World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and legendary all rounder Yuvraj Singh by dedicating new stands in their names next month.

Officials from the PCA confirmed that both Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh, who have each lifted the ODI World Cup for India, will have newly named stands at the venue. Officiating PCA Secretary Siddhant Sharma stated on Saturday that the inauguration will take place on December 11, just before the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

“Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured for her achievement in winning the World Cup and we have announced that a stand will be named after her. On the 11th, during the India South Africa match, we will inaugurate it. Along with that, a stand named after our former player and two time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, will also be inaugurated on the same day,” Sharma told IANS, as quoted by the Times of India.

Harman The Leader

Harmanpreet, who recently led India to their maiden world title in women’s cricket earlier this month in Navi Mumbai by defeating South Africa in the final, will also receive the previously announced cash award during the ceremony. The PCA confirmed that Amanjot Kaur will be honoured at the same event.

Sharma added that such recognitions mean far more than just naming a section of a stadium. “A stand being named after them is a tiny thing compared to the big feat that they’ve achieved for the nation. This is a small token from us to them in recognition of their achievements,” he said.

He also highlighted the impact this move could have on aspiring players in the region. “The up and coming players will gain inspiration from cricketers like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah. They’re the ones who motivate the young girls. We also have some surprises coming up for everyone,” he added. Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, remains one of India’s most celebrated all rounders, having played a crucial role in two major global triumphs, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.