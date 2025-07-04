Advertisement
WCL 2025 SQUADS

Legends Back In Action To Turn Back The Clock: Know Full Squads For Championship of Legends 2025

World Championship of Legends is a tournament where the world's finest former cricketers will once again be in action providing fans loads of entertainment.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AB de Villers will lead South Africa Champions Squad.
  • Brett Lee will lead the Kangaroos.
  • The 2025 edition will be hosted across four historic cricket grounds in England.
Legends Back In Action To Turn Back The Clock: Know Full Squads For Championship of Legends 2025 Credits - Twitter

The legends are all set to turn back the clock giving their fans another opportunity to witness their glorious shots and lethal bowling as World Champions of Legends second edition will kick-off from July 18 2025. The first match will be played against hosts England Champions against runner up Pakistan Champions. The much awaited- India vs Pakistan game will be played on July 20. Younis Khan will lead the Men in green. There have been few notable inclusions of players this year with AB de Villers joining the tournament as the skipper of South Africa Champions. Fans are looking forward to witness the 360* player once again in action.

Here are the Squads for World Championship of Legends 2025

 India Champions (Captain: Yuvraj Singh)

Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha

 Pakistan Champions (Captain: Younis Khan)

Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi

 Australia Champions (Captain: Brett Lee)

David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait

 England Champions (Captain: Kevin Pietersen)

Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah

 South Africa Champions (Captain: AB de Villiers)

Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange

 West Indies Champions (Captain: Darren Sammy)

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo

 Participating Teams in WCL 2025

The tournament will feature six legendary teams:

 India Champions
 England Champions
 Pakistan Champions
 West Indies Champions
 South Africa Champions
 Australia Champions

 Venues for WCL 2025

The 2025 edition will be hosted across four historic cricket grounds in England:

 Edgbaston, Birmingham
 County Ground, Northampton
 Grace Road, Leicester
 Headingley, Leeds

 World Championship of Legends 2025 - Complete Schedule

| Date       | Match                                       |
| -------------- | ----------------------------------------------- |
| July 18 (Fri)  | England Champions vs Pakistan Champions         |
| July 19 (Sat)  | West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions |
| July 19 (Sat)  | England Champions vs Australia Champions        |
| July 20 (Sun)  | India Champions vs Pakistan Champions           |
| July 22 (Tue)  | England Champions vs West Indies Champions      |
| July 22 (Tue)  | India Champions vs South Africa Champions       |
| July 23 (Wed)  | Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions    |
| July 24 (Thu)  | South Africa Champions vs England Champions     |
| July 25 (Fri)  | Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions    |
| July 26 (Sat)  | India Champions vs Australia Champions          |
| July 26 (Sat)  | Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions     |
| July 27 (Sun)  | South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions   |
| July 27 (Sun)  | India Champions vs England Champions            |
| July 29 (Tue)  | Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions       |
| July 29 (Tue)  | India Champions vs West Indies Champions        |
| July 31 (Thu)  | Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)                   |
| July 31 (Thu)  | Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)                   |
| August 2 (Sat) | Final                                       |


 Where to Watch WCL 2025 - Live Streaming and Telecast Info

 India – FanCode
 Pakistan – A Sports
 United Kingdom – TNT Sport

