Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket: Virender Sehwag to captain Indian Maharaja side; Misbah Ul Haq will lead Asia Lions team

Sehwag, who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, will have Mohammed Kaif as his deputy and former Australia World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan as his coach.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag (Source: twitter)

Swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead 'Indian Maharaja' in the opening edition of the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament starting from January 20 in Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Sehwag, who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, will have Mohammed Kaif as his deputy and former Australia World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan as his coach, it was announced on Tuesday.

Being a senior Indian cricketer, Sehwag has tremendous experience to lead the team and his skills will boost Indian Maharaja to give their best in the LLC T20 league.

Meanwhile, former stylish Pakistani batter Misbah Ul Haq will lead the Asia Lions team which will have a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan players.

The top names include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Habibul Bashar among others.

Asia Lions have appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as a vice-captain, while 1996 ICC world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga will be their coach.

Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will lead the World Giants team.

Sammy was the captain of St. Lucia Zouks team in the Caribbean Primer League and he will have former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Aussie pacer Brett Lee, stylish English batter Kevin Pietersen, South African spin ace Imran Tahir under his disposal.

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the World Giants Team.

LLC T20 Tournament Commissioner Ravi Shastri said, "I can't wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in next 10 days."

