‘Let ICC Go to Hell’: Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi On Pakistan Cricket Mood Amid Asia Cup 2025 Handshake Controversy

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 has been clouded by tension ever since the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the league stage. Following India’s refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts amid heightened political tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed strong dissatisfaction.

PCB Threatened Withdrawal Over Referee Dispute

The controversy escalated with the PCB threatening to pull out of their league stage game against the UAE, which could have ended their tournament campaign prematurely. The Pakistani board demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, claiming he had denied the handshake between the captains at the toss.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the PCB’s demand, clearing Pycroft of any wrongdoing in the so-called “handshake-gate.” On match day against the UAE, PCB created further drama by delaying their team’s arrival at the ground, ultimately agreeing to play after a late start.

Najam Sethi Makes Bold Statement: “Let ICC Go to Hell”

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi revealed the intense atmosphere within the Pakistan Board on the day of the UAE clash. Speaking to Samaa TV, he said the mood was so extreme that many considered, “let the Asia Cup go to hell, let the ICC go to hell.”

Sethi explained, “The decision was already taken. Under public pressure, some wanted to boycott. My attitude has always been to stay within legal boundaries and not leave the international arena.” He emphasized that his role that day was to prevent PCB from making a decision that could have caused irreparable damage.

Sethi warned that a boycott could have led to severe consequences for Pakistan cricket. The PCB could have faced sanctions from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), penalties from the ICC, and foreign players might have refused to participate in the PSL. Additionally, the board could have lost $15 million in ACC broadcasting rights, creating what Sethi described as an existential crisis for the PCB.

Asia Cup Continues Amid Political Tensions

Despite the turbulence, Pakistan played the match against the UAE, albeit amid delays and heightened scrutiny. As the Asia Cup Super Four stage approaches, tensions remain high ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Dubai.