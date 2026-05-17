'Let me talk in peace, Kane's my friend': Virat Kohli slams robot dog 'champak' expressing privacy concerns during IPL 2026

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli has vocalised serious reservations regarding the operational methods of IPL franchise social media crews. He specifically highlighted the intense uneasiness triggered by recording athletes during confidential on field chats and unscripted practice drills. The prolific Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman has requested a more structured framework and tighter oversight regarding what gets captured on film, seeking to halt the ongoing pattern of transforming intimate player connections into viral online material.

While Kohli freely acknowledged that the production of digital media has expanded into an indispensable and major pillar of the contemporary league landscape, he emphasized the critical requirement for healthier boundaries. He campaigned for the protection of athletes' individual dialogues and training blocks, asserting that establishing distinct limitations is vital to avoid overexposure and safeguard a sportsman's fundamental entitlement to privacy.

The Impact of Constant Oversight on Net Preparations

Kohli detailed how the perpetual gaze of the lens disrupts a player's ability to innovate and refine skills without the fear of immediate public analysis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"You walk to practice and you have six cameras following you. It’s not a comfortable feeling at all. As a sportsperson, you need to have the ability and the freedom to work on your game in peace. If everything you do is an opportunity to film or display or to dissect, then you are not being organic. I’m not going to be able to try to do things at practice which I really want to do because I know tomorrow if someone films it and there are discussions on my practice sessions… You judge me on my performances during the game, not during the leadup. No one has the right to judge me on what I’m doing in terms of my preparation, the things I’m trying in the nets," Kohli explained during his appearance on the RCB podcast.

A Call for Collaborative Content Management and Player Consent

The veteran batsman further argued that organizing and regulating media coverage must be handled with sensitivity and balance. Instead of enforcing rigid, sweeping regulations, he recommended that teams establish direct communication with players beforehand to verify if they approve of specific levels of media scrutiny.

"I just feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining in terms of understanding how much to do, when to do, and whether the player is okay with being filmed at all times. Those kinds of things really need to be taken into account because it gets too much. I love the pressure of the game but I honestly don’t love the pressure of anything else. Like social media is a huge part of the commercial representation or the fan engagement for any team, which is understandable. But I genuinely feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining, because if you look at the growth of the official fan clubs or the official fan pages of teams it has taken place after a long period of time when the IPL was already in play. So it’s not a thing that people were ready for from day one," he added.

Intrusive Technology Disrupting Natural Camaraderie

To provide context to his concerns, Kohli brought up a recent scenario from an IPL 2026 encounter against LSG. He described a relaxed chat with Kane Williamson on the boundary line, noting how lenses closely tracked their positioning, turning a routine personal talk into a televised production.

Beyond the standard franchise production crews, Kohli pointed out the intrusive nature of the automated Champak robot utilized by the IPL tournament coordinators. He mentioned that the relentless tracking by these mechanical camera units heavily invades the personal bubble of the players, highlighting the necessity for a more considerate method of documenting behind the scenes footage.

“I was talking to Kane the other day and there’s that robot thing just waving at me. And I am like ‘Why is this thing waving at me?’ I’m talking to Kane about something so serious. First I ignored the dog and then I told the man controlling it, please take him away. Let me talk in peace. Kane’s my friend. I can’t have a conversation with him without it becoming a ‘moment’,” the legendary former India skipper concluded.