Let’s fight coronavirus together: Sourav Ganguly lists some do's and don'ts amid 21-day lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly took to social media and listed a few do's and don'ts for his countrymen.

Taking to his official Instgram account, Ganguly posted a video of himself wherein he could be seen urging the citizens to follow the directives of the Indian government and be sensible by staying at home to avoid yourself being contracted to the deadly virus.

"Let’s fight this together.. we will get over this ..#coronavirus," Ganguly wrote along with video.

“To my fellow countrymen and citizens around the world. These are very testing times in our lives but we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says... listen to what every health department says... listen to the directives of the central government. As they say, it’s important to stay at home... isolation is very very important,” he said in the video.

Ganguly said that though the isolation is not at all easy, he added that staying within the closed doors is the only option as told by the government because nobody knows the cure of coronavirus.

“Be safe and be healthy and most importantly be sensible. Don’t try out things and don’t think nothing is going to happen to you because when it comes we will have no where to go.So as they say, isolation is very important. So, be within the closed doors. And I know it’s tough and it's not easy but that’s the only solution because no one will know how the virus could get into our bodies and nobody knows what’s the cure. So, be sensible and stay indoors. We will fight this and we will get over this,” he added.

According to ANI, BCCI chief Ganguly will also donate Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the underprivileged amid 21-day lockdown.

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown of 21 days in the entire country to curb the rising graph of the deadly pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

"From midnight, the entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.

However, essential services like milk, vegetables, groceries, medicines will continue to function.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people and has affected more than 4,70,000 persons globally.