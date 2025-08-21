‘Let’s Not Go Below The Belt, Keep Politics Out Of Cricket,’ Says Wasim Akram On Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Match

Asia Cup 2025: The legendary Wasim Akram has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash, scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The highly anticipated Group A encounter has been under scrutiny ever since the schedule was released last month, with critics questioning whether India should play Pakistan amid rising political tensions.

Backlash Over India’s Participation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced sharp criticism for agreeing to face Pakistan, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which worsened relations between the two nations. At one stage, rumours suggested the Asia Cup might be scrapped if India withdrew, but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed in July that the tournament would proceed as planned. The criticism grew further when Yuvraj Singh’s India Champions team pulled out of matches against Pakistan twice in the World Championship of Legends last month, including a semifinal.

Suryakumar Yadav Dodges Question

Adding fuel to the debate, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked at a Mumbai press conference if India would play the September 14 game. However, the Indian team’s media manager stepped in, directing reporters to restrict queries to team selection matters.

Akram Calls For Calm

Speaking on the Stick With Cricket podcast, Akram urged both nations to keep politics out of cricket.

“Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on,” he said.

He added:

“Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let’s not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan, and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done.”

Hope For A Bilateral Series

While acknowledging the sensitivities involved, Akram expressed his hope of witnessing a bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan in his lifetime. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012, and since then, encounters have been limited to ICC and ACC tournaments.

“I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime,” Akram concluded.