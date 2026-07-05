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'Let’s spare a thought for Sanju Samson': Ambati Rayudu reacts after CSK star loses his place to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ambati Rayudu acknowledged the excitement surrounding Vaibhav Suryavanshi's debut but reminded fans of Sanju Samson's achievements in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
'Let’s spare a thought for Sanju Samson': Ambati Rayudu reacts after CSK star loses his place to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Image Credit: BCCI/CSK

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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