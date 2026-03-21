'Level of intereference was significant, As coach you are lowest hanging fruit': Resigned PCB Coach slams Mohsin Naqvi

Former Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has broken his silence regarding his tumultuous and brief tenure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The World Cup winning coach, who was appointed to lead Pakistan’s white ball squads in April 2024, resigned just six months into his two year contract. Speaking recently, Kirsten cited unprecedented administrative meddling as the primary catalyst for his exit, which occurred just a week before a crucial ODI series in Australia.

Unprecedented Administrative Meddling

In a candid interview with talkSPORT Cricket, Kirsten expressed his shock at the operational environment within the PCB under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi. He described a culture where the coaching staff was frequently undermined by external pressures and "constant noise."

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“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before. Did it surprise me? I don’t know, but it was significant," Kirsten revealed.

The South African legend emphasized that such an environment makes it nearly impossible for a professional coach to build a rapport with the squad or implement a long term strategy. He noted that the board often resorted to "punitive actions" following poor performances rather than addressing systemic issues.

“It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside. It was tough, just this constant noise from the outside and a lot of punitive actions around poor performance and stuff like that," Kirsten added.

The "Lowest Hanging Fruit"

Kirsten also critiqued the tendency of the PCB to use coaches as scapegoats for on field failures. This pattern of instability was further highlighted when Kirsten's successor, Test coach Jason Gillespie, also resigned from his interim role just a few months after taking over the white ball responsibilities for the Australia tour.

“As a coach, you are the lowest hanging fruit when the team isn’t going well, so let us get rid of the coach or let us put a restriction on the coach because that is the easiest thing to do when the teams are performing and that is kind of counterproductive in my view," Kirsten remarked.

Pakistan's Struggles

The fallout comes in the wake of Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 round. While the PCB has officially stated that "no player has been fined" for the performance, the internal friction led to a total overhaul of the coaching department. This administrative chaos stands in stark contrast to the stability sought by other nations, such as India, where Shubman Gill has recently declared that "winning 2027 ODI World Cup is ultimate goal" after the narrow miss in 2023.

The instability in Pakistan cricket is being discussed alongside several major updates in the Asian sporting circuit:

The departure of high profile coaches like Kirsten and Gillespie within such a short window raises serious questions about the PCB’s ability to attract and retain top tier international coaching talent ahead of the next major ICC cycles.