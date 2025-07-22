Liam Dawson Returns To Test Cricket After 8 Years: Will He Be England’s Trump Card Against India?

IND vs ENG: Liam Dawson is set to make his long-awaited return to England’s Test team in the fourth Test against India, marking his fourth appearance in the format. His last outing came in July 2017 against South Africa, making it a staggering 102 Tests since he last featured in red-ball cricket for England — the seventh-longest gap between caps in Test history.

Experience and Depth in Lower Order

Dawson's inclusion strengthens not only England’s spin department with his left-arm orthodox bowling but also adds valuable runs to the lower order. The 34-year-old boasts an impressive first-class record, including 18 centuries and a batting average of 35.29 notably higher than current opener Zak Crawley.

Dawson's International Career Comes Full Circle

Once a part of England's victorious 2019 World Cup squad, Dawson's international career appeared to have ended after sporadic white-ball appearances in 2022. At the start of this summer, Dawson candidly admitted he was “realistic” about his chances of playing for England again. However, his surprise recall for the T20I series against West Indies in May reignited hopes and now, he finds himself back in the Test team.

Leaps Over Leach for Test Spot

In an unexpected selection twist, Dawson has leapfrogged fellow left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has been part of recent England squads and holds a central contract. Dawson’s wealth of experience and recent form have earned him the nod from the selectors.

Praise From Teammates

Teammate Harry Brook praised Dawson’s character and contribution: “He brings experience and guile. He’s very skilful and a great bloke. He was nervous before his T20 comeback, and I’m sure he’ll be nervous again this week but his experience and skills will guide him.”

England XI for 4th Test vs India

England’s lineup for the fourth Test includes:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

England Lead Series 2-1 vs India

England currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against India. The hosts secured victories in the first Test at Leeds and the third Test at Lord’s, while India fought back with a win in the second match at Edgbaston.