Liam Livingstone makes big claim on Virat Kohli, says he 'doesn't want the life he lives in India...'

England cricketer Liam Livingstone has made big claims about former India captain Virat Kohli, suggesting that the star batter does not enjoy the overwhelming attention he receives in India.

Livingstone, who shared the dressing room with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2025, spoke about the Indian icon’s contrasting personalities on and off the field. “He was amazing. I’d always played against Virat, and he’s always laughing. If you want to have a go at someone, he’ll have a go back at you. But on the field, he’s ultra-competitive,” Livingstone said on the Stick To Cricket podcast.

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‘Completely different person off the field’

Livingstone highlighted how Kohli transforms once he steps off the field, describing him as calm, relaxed and family-oriented. “As soon as he steps over that line, he’s a different person. But off the field, he is a really nice, chill guy, loves spending time with his family. Very chilled-out guy,” he added.

The England all-rounder also noted Kohli’s discomfort with constant public attention in India, where he remains one of the most followed sporting figures. “Almost like he doesn’t want the life he lives in India. He doesn’t really want the eye on him all the time. He is a genuinely nice guy,” Livingstone said.

Kohli’s life split between India and UK

Kohli, along with wife Anushka Sharma and their children, shifted to London in February 2024. While he continues to have strong ties to India through cricket and properties, he has been spending significant time in the United Kingdom.

Reports have often suggested that the move is linked to his desire for more privacy away from the constant spotlight in India.

RCB evolution under Mo Bobat and Andy Flower

Livingstone, who has now moved from RCB to Sunrisers Hyderabad, also credited RCB’s management for reshaping Kohli’s approach in recent seasons.

“Mo and Andy went in and changed the way he played. They were brave enough to do that,” he said.

He added that Kohli has become more aggressive in the powerplay and against spin, showing a more attacking mindset than earlier in his career.

His heroic knock of 75 off 42 deliveries proved fruitful as RCB secured back-to-back titles. He also won his first Player of the Match award in a final, as they defeated GT by 5 wickets. Virat Kohli’s tally now stands at 22 POTM awards, surpassing Rohit Sharma among Indian players.