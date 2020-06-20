हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sourav Ganguly

Life's best moment: Sourav Ganguly reminisces his Test debut for India in 1996

Ganguly notched up 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs he played during his international career. 

Life&#039;s best moment: Sourav Ganguly reminisces his Test debut for India in 1996

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has walked down the memory lane and recalled his debut in the longest format of the game for the national side.

The 47-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared a collage of him from his Test debut against England.

Ganguly further revealed that he played his first match in the longest format of the game on this day in 1996 and it was the best moment of his life.

"Made my debut today .. life’s best moment,"the BCCI president tweeted.

Sourav's wife Dona Ganguly too took to social media and shared the same collage.

She wrote,"24 years ago Sourav made his debut , so proud of u !!!"

Ganguly announced his arrival in Test cricket with a brilliant knock of 131 off 301 deliveries against England. His knock was decorated with 20 boundaries.

As a result, the former captain became the 10th batsman to notch up a century on Test debut and the first player from the country to achieve the feat at Lord's.

Ganguly made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies in 1992.

He notched up 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs he played during his international career. 

Following the resignation of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 2009, Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the captain of the Indian men's cricket team.Ganguly went on to become one the most successful captains of India in the longest format of the game till date, guiding the side to 21 out of 49 Test matches win.

Ganguly had also led India to 146 matches in the ODI format, leading the Men in Blue to 76 wins and 65 defeats. 

