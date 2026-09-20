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'Lifting women’s cricket to new heights': Jay Shah hails Smriti Mandhana’s historic T20I feat

Smriti Mandhana became the leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket after surpassing New Zealand’s Suzie Bates with 4,788 runs. ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the India vice-captain, saying she is "lifting women’s cricket to new heights" with her record-breaking achievement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
'Lifting women’s cricket to new heights': Jay Shah hails Smriti Mandhana’s historic T20I feat
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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