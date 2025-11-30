'Like Rohit And Virat, He Has A Similar Effect For SA': Ashwell Prince Makes Big Claim On SA Star Quinton De Kock Ahead Of India ODI Series

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince has stirred discussion ahead of the ODI series against India by drawing a strong comparison between Quinton de Kock and India’s legendary batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The coach believes that de Kock brings the same level of psychological assurance and influence to the South African side that Rohit and Kohli provide to India. His remarks come as both teams prepare for the opening match of the three match ODI series beginning on November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. South Africa enter this series with plenty of confidence after sweeping India in the recently concluded Test series.

Prince spoke highly of de Kock during his pre match interaction with the media, saying that the wicketkeeper batter remains a central figure in South Africa’s batting plans. He highlighted that de Kock gives his team the same sense of stability, dependability and leadership that India receive from their two senior superstars. Prince explained that with India recovering from a tough Test series defeat and South Africa stepping in with an in form and balanced batting lineup, a senior player like de Kock becomes even more crucial.

At the pre match press conference, Prince further detailed why he places de Kock in such elite company. He pointed out that the left hander’s experience and recent performances have made him a pillar in the South African dressing room. Prince emphasised that younger players benefit immensely from sharing the field and conversations with de Kock, which elevates their confidence and understanding of the game.

“He’s massive. Just like Rohit and Virat strengthen India, Quinny has a similar effect for us. His experience and the quality he showed in Pakistan boosts the dressing room. We’ve got quite a few young left-handers and young players. For them to sit with him, talk to him, and bat with him out in the middle does a lot for their growth. He’s a big influence for us,” Prince said at the pre match press conference.

Quinton De Kock in hot form

De Kock arrives for the ODI series on the back of an outstanding run of form from South Africa’s recent limited overs contests against Pakistan. He scored a total of 239 runs across three matches, including a brilliant unbeaten 123 along with steady innings of 53 and 63. His performances make him an important source of confidence at the top of the order and add even more strength to a South African batting unit that already includes Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton.

This powerful South African group will face an Indian bowling attack that features relatively less experienced names such as Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. India also come into this ODI series with added pressure after their Test series defeat, which increases the responsibility on their senior players to deliver a strong response.