Linkin Park win India’s heart as Emily Armstrong wears Team India jersey on Stage - Watch
Emily Armstrong wearing Team India’s cricket jersey at Linkin Park’s Bengaluru concert has gone viral. Here’s why fans loved it.
- Emily Armstrong’s Team India jersey moment became the most viral clip from Linkin Park’s India debut.
-
- The Bengaluru concert marked the band’s first-ever live performance in India, drawing over 40,000 fans.
-
- Fans praised the gesture for its authenticity and instant cultural connection.
Trending Photos
A single wardrobe choice has turned Linkin Park’s long-awaited India debut into a viral sensation. During the band’s Bengaluru concert, vocalist Emily Armstrong stepped on stage wearing Team India’s cricket jersey, instantly sending the 40,000-strong crowd into a frenzy. The moment, captured on multiple fan-shot videos, has since gone viral across X and Instagram, with fans praising the gesture as heartfelt, smart, and deeply relatable for Indian audiences.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2026
Also Read: Australia TV boycotts Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
This was not a throwaway visual. In India, the cricket jersey is more than sportswear. It is identity, pride, and emotion. By wearing it during the band’s first-ever live performance in the country, Emily Armstrong created an immediate cultural bridge, one that fans recognised and amplified within minutes. The clip is now one of the most shared visuals from the concert, outperforming even performance highlights in engagement.
The video that lit up social media
As Linkin Park launched into their high-octane set at Brigade Innovation Gardens on January 23, Armstrong walked out in the blue Indian cricket jersey. The crowd reaction was instant and deafening.
Fans flooded social media with reactions such as:
- “This is how you win Indian hearts”
- “Rock meets cricket. Goosebumps”
- “Emily understood the assignment”
The video’s appeal lies in its simplicity. No speech. No announcement. Just a visual nod that every Indian instantly understands.
A historic night for Indian rock fans
The Bengaluru show marked Linkin Park’s first live concert in India, ending a wait of more than two decades. Over 40,000 fans packed the venue for the standalone show, part of the band’s ongoing From Zero World Tour. The setlist blended legacy anthems like In the End, Numb, and Somewhere I Belong with newer tracks such as Heavy Is the Crown, reflecting both nostalgia and evolution. Yet, despite a two-hour, high-energy performance, it was the jersey moment that became the night’s defining image.
Emily Armstrong’s instant connect with India
For a band entering a new chapter, moments like these matter. Armstrong did not attempt to replicate the past or overplay symbolism. Instead, she leaned into the observed reality of Indian fandom where music, sport, and emotion intersect. Later in the set, she also briefly wore an Assamese gamusa thrown on stage by a fan, reinforcing the sense that this was a performance shaped as much by the audience as by the band.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv