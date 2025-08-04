Lion-Hearted Mohammed Siraj Leads India To Thrilling 6-Run Win Over England In 5th Test At Oval, Level Series 2-2
India beat England by 6 runs in the fifth Test to level the five-match series 2-2 at the Oval.
India registered a thrilling 6-run win over England in the fifth and last Test at the Oval to level the five-match series 2-2 on Monday.
Chasing a daunting target of 374 for victory, England were bowled out for 367-10 in 85.1 overs in their second innings in the first session of the last day.
Mohammed Siraj (5 for 124) and Prasidh Krishna (4 for 126) were the main wicket takers for India.
