Lionel Messi And Argentina Set To Play Historic Friendly In Kerala In November 2025

Indian football fans are set for a historic occasion as Lionel Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning team prepare to play a friendly match in Kerala in November 2025. The announcement was confirmed by the Argentina Football Association (AFA) and Kerala’s Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, marking one of the most anticipated football events in India’s sporting history.

Official Tour Schedule

The AFA revealed Argentina’s friendly fixtures for 2025:

October 6-14: Matches in the United States (venues and opponents yet to be announced).

November 10-18: Matches scheduled in Luanda, Angola, and Thiruvananthapuram, India.

While the opponent for the Kerala clash is still to be finalized, the match is expected to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Kerala’s Football Dream

Kerala has long been considered a football heartland, with fans showing unwavering support for Argentina, especially during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman called the announcement a “dream come true,” stating: “World Champions Lionel Messi and his team will play in Kerala in November 2025. This is a proud moment for every football lover in the state.”

Messi’s Return After 14 Years

This will be Argentina’s first visit to India since 2011, when a young Messi captained his side against Venezuela in Kolkata. That historic match drew huge crowds and is still remembered as a landmark moment for Indian football. This time, Messi returns as a World Cup-winning captain, further elevating the significance of the event.

Anticipation and Preparations

The announcement has triggered unprecedented excitement among fans, with discussions already underway regarding ticket sales, security, and hospitality. Kerala’s Greenfield Stadium is expected to be filled, with supporters traveling from across India and neighboring countries to witness Messi and Argentina live.

Will Messi Play in Kerala?

Despite the excitement, it is still unclear whether Messi will travel with the Argentina squad for the India friendly. Reports suggest he might prioritize club commitments, though his presence would make the event truly historic.

Separately, Messi is also expected to make a standalone four-city India tour in December 2025, covering Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, giving fans another chance to see the football icon.