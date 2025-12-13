Advertisement
LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi Arrives In Kolkata To Kick Off GOAT India Tour 2025

Football lovers in Kolkata witnessed an extraordinary spectacle as global superstar Lionel Messi arrived in the City of Joy to kick off his much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Lionel Messi Arrives In Kolkata To Kick Off GOAT India Tour 2025

Football lovers in Kolkata witnessed an extraordinary spectacle as global superstar Lionel Messi arrived in the City of Joy to kick off his much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025. Thousands of fans gathered at the Kolkata airport, desperate to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend, creating scenes of unmatched excitement and chaos.

Due to the massive crowd presence, Messi had to be escorted through an alternate route to ensure smooth movement and security. Fans, however, remained undeterred, waiting patiently for hours to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Fans Turn Up in Huge Numbers to Welcome the GOAT

This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he featured in a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after more than a decade has sparked nostalgia and renewed passion among Indian football fans.

Speaking to ANI, a fan said, “We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four hours. We can’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Another supporter shared, “I am very excited. It is a dream come true. Truly magical. If God wants, I will definitely be able to meet him.” Echoing similar sentiments, another fan said, “He’s a magician, the GOAT. We are here just to catch a glimpse of him. Love you, Messi.”

GOAT India Tour 2025: Kolkata to Host Opening Leg

Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 will begin in Kolkata, where he is scheduled to attend multiple engagements before travelling to Hyderabad later in the day. Following his Hyderabad visit, the Argentine icon will head to Mumbai and then conclude the tour in Delhi.

The tour has been planned as a grand pan-India celebration, beginning in the East and South on December 13 (Kolkata and Hyderabad), moving to the West in Mumbai on December 14, and culminating in the North with Delhi on December 15.

Messi’s arrival has electrified fans across the country, making the GOAT India Tour 2025 one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events in India in recent years.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

