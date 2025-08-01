Lionel Messi Likely To Visit India For Argentina’s Exhibition Tour In Kerala: Reports

Football fans across India could soon witness history, as reports suggest Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team are expected to visit India later this year. The Argentine Football Association (AFA), in collaboration with commercial partner HSBC India, has outlined plans for a high-profile exhibition tour in Kerala during late October to early November 2025.

Official Announcements Spark Excitement

The AFA first confirmed its intention to bring the world champions to India back in March 2025, announcing that Messi would lead Argentina in at least one international friendly in Kochi. Kerala’s Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman reaffirmed these plans in June 2025, stating that all contractual obligations were met and Argentina’s players would be treated as state guests during their visit.

Uncertainties Around Funding and Logistics

Despite official assurances, reports in May 2025 raised questions about whether organizers could raise the ₹100 crore required to stage the matches. Some sources suggested Argentina might shift its tour to other international venues, including China, Angola, or Qatar, if funding gaps were not addressed. However, the Kerala government has dismissed these rumours, reiterating that the tour is still on track. Fans are now awaiting final match confirmation, including details on opponents, exact venues, and ticket sales.

What Fans Can Expect

If the exhibition tour materializes, it will be the first time Lionel Messi plays in India. Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is expected to host at least one game, with Argentina likely to play two friendlies during their stay.

The visit will also feature open training sessions and promotional events, offering Indian fans a rare opportunity to see Messi and other Argentina stars such as Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, and Emiliano Martínez up close.