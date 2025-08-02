Lionel Messi To Face Rohit-Kohli & Dhoni In Seven-A-Side Cricket Match At Mumbai On His First Visit In Last 14 Years

The amount of excitement in football fans is at sky-level as Football legend Lionel Messi may be seen playing cricket later this year, as plans are underway for him to participate in a seven-a-side exhibition match at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. If all goes well, Indian cricket greats like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma could join the star-studded lineup. The event is being organised as part of Messi’s promotional tour of India. According to the Indian Express, A prominent event management agency has reportedly approached the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to book the stadium for the match. The organisers are currently finalising the logistics.

“Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised,” a source from the MCA told The Indian Express.

Messi’s upcoming visit is expected to span from December 13 to 15. In addition to Mumbai, the Argentine superstar may also travel to New Delhi and Kolkata. This will be his second trip to India. His first visit was in 2011, when he led Argentina in an international football friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

Earlier this year, there were also reports that the Argentina national football team would visit India in October for friendly matches. Kerala’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had announced an agreement with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to host two matches in the state. However, those plans appear to have been put on hold.

World Cup Glory

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, securing the only major trophy missing from his impressive career. This was Argentina's third World Cup title and their first since 1986. At 38, Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and is preparing for what could be his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2026, to be hosted in the United States. The World Cup glory cemented his status as one of the greatest players in football history. If the cricket match goes ahead, it will offer fans a rare and exciting crossover moment between two of the world’s most beloved sports.