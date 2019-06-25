Australian captain Aaron Finch scored a stroke-filled 100 off 116 deliveries against England in the 32nd match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Lord's in London on Tuesday. Finch's ton played an important role in helping Australia defeat England by 64 runs and become the first team to reach the semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2019. This was Finch's second century in this World Cup. A total of 18 centuries have been scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 so far.

The first century of Cricket World Cup 2019 was scored England batsman Joe Root in the match against Pakistan. Root had scored 107 runs in that match. His teammate Jos Butler had also scored a century in the same match but despite the two centuries, the hosts were defeated by 14 runs by Pakistan.

The third century of the World Cup 2019 was hit by Indian opener Rohit Sharma against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Riding on Rohit's unbeaten 122, India defeated the Proteas by six wickets in their opening match of the showpiece event.

Here is a list of centuries scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 till Australia vs England match on June 25 (Monday):

No Players Runs Balls Team Opposition Result 1 Joe Root 107 104 England Pakistan Lost 2 Jos Buttler 103 76 England Pakistan Lost 3 Rohit Sharma 122* 144 India South Africa Won 4 Jason Roy 153 121 England Bangladesh Won 5 Shakib Al Hasan 121 119 Bangladesh England Lost 6 Shikhar Dhawan 117 109 India Australia Won 7 David Warner 107 111 Australia Pakistan Won 8 Joe Root 100* 94 England West Indies Won 9 Aaron Finch 153 132 Australia Sri Lanka Won 10 Rohit Sharma 140 113 India Pakistan Won 11 Shakib Al Hasan 124* 99 Bangladesh West Indies Won 12 Eoin Morgan 148 71 England Afghanistan Won 13 Kane Williamson 106* 138 New Zealand South Africa Won 14 David Warner 166 147 Australia Bangladesh Won 15 Mushfiqur Rahim 102* 97 Bangladesh Australia Won 16 Kane Williamson 148 154 New Zealand West Indies Won 17 Carlos Brathwaite 101 82 West Indies New Zealand Lost 18 Aaron Finch 100 116 Australia England Won

England opener Jason Roy hit a stunning 153 off just 121 balls in the match against Bangladesh to register the fourth century of the ongoing World Cup. Roy's century played an important role in helping England defeat Bangladesh by 106 runs. The fifth ton of World Cup 2019 was scored by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the same match. Shakib played superbly to score 121 but his century went in vain.

Left-handed Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a masterly 117 runs off 109 deliveries against Australia to hit the sixth century of this World Cup. Dhawan's ton against Australia to help India beat the five-time World Cup winners by 36 runs and register their second win in as many matches.

Australian opener David Warner started his World Cup 2019 campaign in style by hitting the seventh century of the quadrennial event in the match against Pakistan. Warner's 107 off 111 balls guided Aussies to a 41-run against Pakistan.

Joe Root scored his second century and 2019 World Cup's eighth century in the match against West Indies at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Root batted well to score unbeaten 100 and helped England win the match by eight wickets.

Australian opener and captain Aaron Finch scored the ninth century of the World Cup 2019 in the match against Sri Lanka at The Oval. Finch hit a stroke-filled 153 off 132 balls to help his side register a 87-run win over Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma scored the tenth ton of Cricket World Cup 2019 in the blockbuster contest against Pakistan. Sharma looked in fine touch in the match at Manchester and batted fluently to score 140 runs off just 113 balls. Sharma's century helped India to defeat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method).

Shakib Al Hasan continued his brilliant form in the match against West Indies and hit unbeaten 124 to register the eleventh ton of Cricket World Cup 2019. Shakib's innings allowed Bangladesh to register an important seven-wicket win against West Indies.

England captain Eoin Morgan scored the twelfth ton of World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan. Morgan's hit a record 17 sixes in his innings to score 148 runs off 71 balls. The thirteenth century of the World Cup 2019 was scored by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson against South Africa at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham. Williamson's 106 not out of 138 balls helped the Kiwis beat South Africa.

Warner continued his good form to score the fourteenth ton of Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh. The left-handed Australian opener faced 147 deliveries to score 166 runs and help Australia win the match by 48 runs. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim scored the fifteenth century of the World Cup 2019 in the same match. Rahim remained unbeaten on 102 but his ton went in vain.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored the sixteenth century of Cricket World Cup 2019 in the match against West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Williamson led from the front and went on to hit 148 runs off 154 balls, which helped the Kiwis win the match by five runs. Carlos Brathwaite scored the seventeenth century of World Cup 2019 in the same match but West Indies lost the match despite Brathwaite's century.

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma have scored two centuries each, while Mushfiqur Rahim, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Carlos Brathwaite and Shikhar Dhawan have scored one ton each. It is to be noted that Dhawan has been ruled out of the World Cup with a thumb injury. A total of 38 centuries were scored in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.