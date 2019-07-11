List of centuries scored in World Cup 2019 till Australia vs England semi-final clash

England cemented their spot in the final of 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup with a comfortable eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in the all-important semi-final clash of this year's marquee event at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday.

Asked to bowl first, Chris Woakes finished with the terrific figures of three for 20 while Adil Rashid (three for 54), Jofra Archer (two for 32) and Mark Wood (one for 45) also contributed with the ball to help England bundle out Australia for 223 inside 49 overs.

Swashbuckling batsman Steve Smith was the shining light for Australia as he not only struck a valiant 119-ball 85 laced with six boundaries but also shared a crucial 103-run stand with Alex Carey (46) for the fourth wicket while the wickets at the other end kept tumbling cheaply.

In reply, openers Jason Roy (85 off 65 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (34 off 43 deliveries) provided England with a perfect start by stitching a 124-run partnership for the first wicket before third drop Joe Root (49) and skipper Eoin Morgan (45) helped the hosts cross the mark inside 32.1 overs.

None of the batsmen from the two sides managed to score a century during the match even though Steve Smith (85) and Jason Roy (85) came very close to the one.

A total of 30 centuries have been scored in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far.

England batsman Joe Root scored the first century of the ongoing marquee event during the Eoin Morgan-led side's second group stage clash against Pakistan. Root had struck 107 runs off 104 balls laced with 10 boundaries and a six while his teammate Jos Butler (103) too notched up a ton in the same match. Despite the two centuries, England went on to lose that match by 14 runs.

The third century of the World Cup 2019 was brought by Indian opener Rohit Sharma during the Men in Blue's opening group stage clash against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

England opener Jason Roy struck a magnificent knock of 153 off just 121 balls during his side's clash against Bangladesh to bring up the fourth century of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. The fifth century of the 2019 World Cup was scored by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the same match.

Here is the complete list of tons scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 till the second semi-final match between Australia and England on July 11:

No Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Result 1 Joe Root 107 104 England Pakistan Lost 2 Jos Buttler 103 76 England Pakistan Lost 3 Rohit Sharma 122* 144 India South Africa Won 4 Jason Roy 153 121 England Bangladesh Won 5 Shakib Al Hasan 121 119 Bangladesh England Lost 6 Shikhar Dhawan 117 109 India Australia Won 7 David Warner 107 111 Australia Pakistan Won 8 Joe Root 100* 94 England West Indies Won 9 Aaron Finch 153 132 Australia Sri Lanka Won 10 Rohit Sharma 140 113 India Pakistan Won 11 Shakib Al Hasan 124* 99 Bangladesh West Indies Won 12 Eoin Morgan 148 71 England Afghanistan Won 13 Kane Williamson 106* 138 New Zealand South Africa Won 14 David Warner 166 147 Australia Bangladesh Won 15 Mushfiqur Rahim 102* 97 Bangladesh Australia Won 16 Kane Williamson 148 154 New Zealand West Indies Won 17 Carlos Brathwaite 101 82 West Indies New Zealand Lost 18 Aaron Finch 100 116 Australia England Won 19 Babar Azam 101* 127 Pakistan New Zealand Won 20 Jonny Bairstow 111 109 England India Won 21 Rohit Sharma 102 109 India England Lost 22 Jonny Bairstow 106 99 England New Zealand Won 23. N Pooran 118 103 West Indies Sri Lanka Lost 24 Rohit Sharma 104 92 India Bangladesh Win 25. Jonny Bairstow 106 99 England New Zealand Win 26. Imam Ul Haq 100 100 Pakistan Bangladesh Win 27. Angelo Mathews 113 128 Sri Lanka India Lost 28. Rohit Sharma 103 94 India Sri Lanka Win 29. K L Rahul 111 118 India Sri Lanka Win 30 Faf du Plessis 100 94 South Africa Australia Win

A total of 38 centuries were scored in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.