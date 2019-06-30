List of centuries scored in World Cup 2019 till India vs England clash

Opener Rohit Sharma's 25th ODI century went in vain as hosts England seal a 31-run win over India in the 38th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

Chasing a huge target of 338 runs to win, India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck before Rohit Sharma brought up a blistering knock of 102 off 109 balls besides also sharing a huge partnership of 138 runs with skipper Virat Kohli (66) for the second wicket. However, Sharma's knock came in the losing cause as India suffered their first defeat of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event.

Earlier, opener Jonny Bairstow not only smashed a magnificent knock of 111 runs off 109 balls but also stitched a huge partnership of 160 runs with his opening partner Jason Roy (66) to help the Eoin Morgan-led side set a good total of 337 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

En route to his blistering knock, Bairstow also brought up his eighth ODI century off 90 balls while he also smashed 10 boundaries and six sixes.

A total of 21 centuries have been scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. Here is the complete list of tons scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 till India vs England match on June 30 (Sunday):

No Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Result 1 Joe Root 107 104 England Pakistan Lost 2 Jos Buttler 103 76 England Pakistan Lost 3 Rohit Sharma 122* 144 India South Africa Won 4 Jason Roy 153 121 England Bangladesh Won 5 Shakib Al Hasan 121 119 Bangladesh England Lost 6 Shikhar Dhawan 117 109 India Australia Won 7 David Warner 107 111 Australia Pakistan Won 8 Joe Root 100* 94 England West Indies Won 9 Aaron Finch 153 132 Australia Sri Lanka Won 10 Rohit Sharma 140 113 India Pakistan Won 11 Shakib Al Hasan 124* 99 Bangladesh West Indies Won 12 Eoin Morgan 148 71 England Afghanistan Won 13 Kane Williamson 106* 138 New Zealand South Africa Won 14 David Warner 166 147 Australia Bangladesh Won 15 Mushfiqur Rahim 102* 97 Bangladesh Australia Won 16 Kane Williamson 148 154 New Zealand West Indies Won 17 Carlos Brathwaite 101 82 West Indies New Zealand Lost 18 Aaron Finch 100 116 Australia England Won 19 Babar Azam 101* 127 Pakistan New Zealand Won 20 Jonny Bairstow 111 109 England India Won 21 Rohit Sharma 102 109 India England Lost

Bairstow's teammate Joe Root had scored the first century of the ongoing edition of the mega event during England's clash against Pakistan. Root had smashed 107 runs off 104 balls laced with 10 boundaries and a six while his teammate Jos Butler (103) too notched up the century in the same match. Despite the two centuries, the hosts slumped to a 14-run defeat at the hands of the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

The third century of the World Cup 2019 was brought by Indian opener Rohit Sharma during the Men in Blue's opening match against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Rohit's unbeaten knock of 122 runs saw India beat South Africa by six wickets.

England opener Jason Roy struck a magnificent knock of 153 off just 121 balls during his side's clash against Bangladesh to bring up the fourth century of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. Roy's century played a key role in guiding the Eoin Morgan-led side to a 106-run win over Bangladesh.

The fifth century of the 2019 World Cup was scored by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the same match. However, Shakib's 121-run knock went in vain.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a masterly 117 runs off 109 balls to guide India to a 36-run win over defending champions Australia in their second match of the 2019 World Cup. Dhawan's ton was the sixth century of this year's mega event.

Australian opener David Warner smashed the seventh century of the quadrennial event during the side's match against Pakistan. Warner's 107 off 111 balls help the Aaron Finch-led side beat Pakistan by 41 runs.

Subsequently, England's Joe Root scored his second century of the World Cup as well as the eighth century of the tournament against West Indies at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Root's unbeaten knock of 100 help England beat the Caribbean side by eight wickets.

Australian opener and captain Aaron Finch notched up the ninth century of the World Cup 2019 during his side's match against Sri Lanka at The Oval. Finch scored a stroke-filled 153 off 132 balls as Australia registered an 87-run win over Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma scored the tenth ton of the ICC World Cup 2019 in India's high-octane clash against Pakistan. Sharma looked in fine touch in the match at Manchester and batted fluently to score 140 runs off just 113 balls. The Indian opener's ton guided India to an 89-run win over Pakistan via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Shakib Al Hasan continued his brilliant form with the bat during Bangladesh's match against West Indies as he scored an unbeaten 124 to register the eleventh ton of Cricket World Cup 2019. Shakib's innings help Bangladesh seal a crucial seven-wicket win against West Indies.

England captain Eoin Morgan scored the twelfth century of the 2019 edition of the mega event against Afghanistan. Morgan smashed a record 17 sixes in his innings to score 148 runs off 71 balls. The 13th century of the World Cup 2019 was scored by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson against South Africa at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham. He hit 138-ball 106 to help New Zealand emerge out victorious.

Warner continued his good form to score the fourteenth ton of the 2019 World Cup against Bangladesh. The Australian opener scored 166 runs off 147 deliveries to help his side beat the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side by 48 runs. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim brought up the 15th ton of the tournament in the same match. Rahim remained unbeaten on 102 but his ton went in vain.

Kane Williamson scored the 16th ton of Cricket World Cup 2019 during New Zealand's encounter against West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. The New Zealand skipper led from the front by hitting 148 runs off 154 balls as the Black Caps registered a narrow-five run win. Carlos Brathwaite scored the seventeenth century during the same match but in losing cause.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam batted superbly to score 101 runs off 127 balls against New Zealand to register the eighteenth century of ongoing World Cup.

A total of 38 centuries were scored in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.