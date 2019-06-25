close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

List of five wicket takers in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match till Australia vs England tie

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff claimed five wickets to power Australia into the World Cup semi finals after defeating England by 64 runs at Lords. The West Australian left-armer's 5-44 dismantled England's much-feared batting order as the hosts were bundled out for 221 in 44.4 overs. Behrendorff claimed the wickets of James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer to become only the fifth bolwer to claim five wickets in Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cup 2019. Starc achieved the feat in the match against West Indies by dismissing Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

List of five wicket takers in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match till Australia vs England tie (June 25):

No Bowler Team Opponent Result
1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won
2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won
3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost
4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won
5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won

The second bowler to claim five wickets in a match in Cricket World Cup 2019 was James Neesham of New Zealand. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat in the match against Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton. Neesham claimed the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Left-arm Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to claim five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cup 2019. Shakib managed to claim five wickets in the match against Afghanistan by dismissing Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran.

It is to be noted that all these five-wicket hauls have come in winning cause, except the one of Mohammad Amir as Australia had defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in that match. Seven bowlers had managed to claim five-wicket haul in 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowler had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in Indian subcontinent.

