India registered a convincing 125-run win over West Indies in the 34th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday to move a step closer to book a place in the top four of the showpiece event.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was the star of the match as he picked four wickets. Shami claimed the wickets of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas to help India bundle out West Indies for 143 runs in 34.2 overs.

A total of five bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cup 2019. Starc achieved the feat in the match against West Indies by dismissing Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

List of five wicket takers in a Cricket World Cup 2019 match till West Indies vs India tie (June 27):

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won

The second bowler to claim five wickets in a match in Cricket World Cup 2019 was James Neesham of New Zealand. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat in the match against Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton. Neesham claimed the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Left-arm Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to claim a five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cup 2019. Shakib managed to claim five wickets in the match against Afghanistan by dismissing Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran.

It is to be noted that all these five-wicket hauls have come in winning cause, except the one of Mohammad Amir as Australia had defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in that match. Seven bowlers had managed to claim a five-wicket haul in 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowlers had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in the Indian subcontinent.