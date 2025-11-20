Litton Das Hits Majestic Century As Bangladesh Tighten Grip On Mirpur Test Against Ireland

In a defining moment for Bangladesh cricket, Litton Das lit up the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium with a sparkling fifth Test century, anchoring Bangladesh’s impressive first-innings domination against Ireland. His controlled strokeplay, poise under pressure, and ability to accelerate when required not only steadied the ship but also positioned the Tigers firmly on top as the Test progressed.

The innings carried added significance as Litton marked his 100th first-class match, celebrating the occasion with a knock that blended maturity and aggression—qualities that have made him one of Bangladesh’s most reliable and stylish batters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Historic 100th Test Ton Sets the Stage

Before Litton’s heroics unfolded, the spotlight belonged to Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the first Bangladeshi cricketer—and only the 11th player in history—to score a century in his 100th Test. Resuming on 99*, Mushfiqur reached the milestone with trademark composure, flicking a single off Jordan Neal to spark celebrations across Mirpur.

His 106-run innings was a masterclass in grit, determination, and technical precision, especially crucial after Bangladesh were rattled at 95/3. Mushfiqur’s experience proved indispensable as he partnered with Mominul Haque for a 107-run stand before joining forces with Litton for another monumental partnership that shifted momentum decisively in Bangladesh’s favour.

Record-breaking Partnership Headlines Bangladesh’s Dominance

The highlight of the innings was the 108-run fifth-wicket stand between Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, which not only rescued Bangladesh but also etched their names in the record books. The pair now holds the record for the most 100-plus partnerships (7) for Bangladesh in Test cricket, surpassing legendary combinations such as Bashar–Omar and Mushfiqur–Shakib.

Their chemistry at the crease—built on trust, tempo control, and smart rotation—once again showcased why they remain the backbone of Bangladesh’s Test batting.

Bangladesh’s Solid Foundations Powered by Key Contributions

Earlier, Mominul Haque’s elegant 63 played a pivotal role in stabilizing the innings, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in a valuable unbeaten 28 as Bangladesh marched confidently past the 380-run mark. At 387/5 before lunch on Day 2, the hosts were in complete command.

For Ireland, the lone bright spot came in the form of Andy McBrine, who bowled tirelessly to claim four wickets, exploiting any assistance the surface offered with his clever off-spin variations. Matthew Humphreys added one wicket but lacked the consistency needed to create sustained pressure.

A Platform for a Big Lead and Series Control

With Litton still unbeaten and Bangladesh crossing 370+, the hosts are well-positioned to push for a massive first-innings total. Their disciplined batting, particularly the long partnerships, has set the tone for what could be a decisive result in the second Test.

The Mirpur pitch continues to assist batters who apply themselves, and Bangladesh have capitalized fully. As the match progresses, the Tigers look poised not only to dictate terms but also to underline the depth and evolution of their Test batting core.